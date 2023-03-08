News

Newcastle United women’s team get new St James’ Park date – Excellent news

Great news, as the Newcastle United women’s team are going to be playing their third ever match at St James’ Park.

An announcement on Wednesday morning by the club, revealing the news.

St James’ Park currently has a two wins out of two for the Newcastle United women’s team and once again they are going for promotion.

This third appearance at SJP with be the final league game of the season on Sunday 16 April against Bradford City.

Here’s hoping that victory that day will equal a title win and promotion, with a new record Newcastle United women’s team crowd to go with it.

Newcastle United women’s team official announcement – 8 March 2023:

‘Newcastle United Women will return to competitive action at St. James’ Park on Sunday 16th April when they take on Bradford City AFC Women in the FA National Women’s League Division One North (kick-off 2pm BST).

The match will be the final game of the season for Becky Langley’s side and their third outing at the stadium since May 2022.

In their inaugural match at St. James’ Park on 1st May 2022, 22,134 people were in attendance to watch Newcastle United Women beat Alnwick Town 4-0 in the league, before a crowd of 28,565 saw them defeat Barnsley 2-1 in the Women’s FA Cup in December.

The Magpies currently sit second in the FA National Women’s League Division One North – hot on the heels of current league leaders, Durham Cestria. The Magpies, who have won their last eight consecutive league matches, have a seven-point gap to make up to reach their local rivals but have two games in hand and host Durham Cestria this month.

Newcastle United Women’s head coach, Becky Langley, said: “This is an exciting moment for the team to play at St. James’ Park once again in front of incredible support. The last two times at the stadium we have received fantastic support, which has made a huge difference to the team as we continue to push forward.

“Once again this is a great opportunity to showcase women’s football in the North East and we hope to continue inspiring a new generation of girls and women to play and enjoy the game. Walking out at St. James’ Park is a special moment for everybody at Newcastle United Women and this will once again be an occasion to savour.”

BUY TICKETS EARLY

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Thursday 9th March and supporters are encouraged to buy at the earliest opportunity. Advanced tickets are priced at just £3 for adults and £1 for concessions at book.nufc.co.uk.

To minimise large queues at cash turnstiles and avoid delays to kick-off, ticket prices will rise on matchday to £6 for adults and £2 for concessions.

WIN A MASCOT PLACE

Supporters buying tickets before 5pm on Thursday 5th April will automatically be entered to win a mascot place at the Newcastle United Women v Bradford City AFC Women fixture. This will include a home kit for the lucky mascot and four premium seats for the mascot and their family. Terms can be found at nufc.co.uk/terms.

PREMIUM SEATING

Premium seats are available for this match and include Directors Box seating (subject to availability), allocated lounge seating, a Sunday roast sandwich with fries, and pay bar, along with pre-match guest speaker. Tea and coffee will also be served at half time.

Premium tickets are priced at £35 for adults and £25 for concessions and can be booked at book.nufc.co.uk from 10am on Thursday 9th March.’

