Newcastle United warm weather trip to Dubai officially confirmed – Boost Premier League chances

Eddie Howe has confirmed on Friday morning that Newcastle United are making a return trip to Dubai later this month.

In March 2022, the Newcastle squad and Head Coach took advantage of a gap of 17 days between matches for some warm weather training and recovery / relaxation.

On their return, Fabian Schar gave Newcastle United a first half lead at Spurs on 3 April 2022, only for an out of character second half collapse seeing NUFC concede five second half goals.

However, Eddie Howe’s team then went on to win the next four Premier League matches and despite losing to Liverpool and Man City who ended up PL runners-up and winners, Newcastle ended up winning six of their final eight Premier League matches.

On Thursday, the Dubai Sports Council revealed news of the latest Newcastle United training cam.

The Dubai Sports Council stating that the Newcastle training camp is one of 30 training camps already arranged, hosting sporting teams / clubs travelling from abroad.

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United have a 16 day gap between playing away at Nottingham Forest on Friday 17 March and then Man Utd at home on Sunday 2 April.

There will be some Newcastle United players away on international duty but only Jamal Lewis heading off with Northern Ireland, announced so far. Whilst neither Joelinton nor Bruno were named in the Brazil squad.

