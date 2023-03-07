News

Newcastle United v Manchester United tickets sale dates made public – Plus Spurs and Southampton

The Newcastle United v Manchester United tickets sale dates have now been made public.

An update (see below) from the club revealing when fans can buy up the remaining seats for the game on Sunday 2 April.

The Newcastle United v Manchester United tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders and members at 10am on Tuesday 14 March.

Then the smaller general sale will happen a week later at 10am on Tuesday 21 March.

At the same time, Newcastle United have also released details of the sale dates for the Tottenham and Southampton matches as well.

Before anybody starts making plans for that Tottenham game though, a word of warning.

If Man Utd are still in the Europa League, then that Tottenham match is set to move again.

If Man Utd beat Real Betis over the two legs then they (Man U) will play the second leg of their Europa League quarter final on Thursday 20 April. Which would then mean their PL home game against Chelsea would move, almost certainly to the 2pm Sunday 23 April slot, currently for Newcastle v Tottenham.

Newcastle v Tottenham then set to swap and would be played Saturday 22 April with a 5.30pm kick-off. Both games are already scheduled for Live TV and they would remain so (Live TV in the UK matches).

Man Utd will play their Real Betis matches this Thursday (9 March) and next Thursday (16 March). The Newcastle v Tottenham tickets aren’t due to go on sale until Thursday 23 March and so we will all know a week before then, whether Spurs home will be Saturday or Sunday in late April.

Newcastle United official update on sale dates for home tickets:

Newcastle United v Manchester United tickets – Sunday 2 April (4.30pm)

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Tuesday 14th March, 10am – ONLINE SALES ONLY

Online General Sale from Tuesday 21st March, 10am – previous ticket purchase history will be required

The limit is strictly 1 ticket per supporter

Newcastle v Tottenham tickets – Sunday 23 April (2pm)

On Sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Thursday 23rd March, 10am – ONLINE SALES ONLY

Online General Sale from Thursday 6th April, 10am

The limit is strictly 1 ticket per supporter

Newcastle v Southampton tickets – Sunday 30 April (2pm)

On Sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Thursday 30th March, 10am – ONLINE SALES ONLY

Online General sale from Thursday 13th April, 10am

The limit is strictly 1 ticket per supporter

