Newcastle United star make the ‘WhoScored’ Premier League team of the month

An interesting eleven make up this Premier League Team Of The Month for March 2023.

A shortened month of Premier League action with the international break.

Newcastle United with three Premier League matches falling in March.

Now one Newcastle United star havs featured in this WhoScored Premier League team of the month for March 2023.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

The Whoscored Premier League team of the month (the players highest rated in each position) for March 2023 and it includes the one Newcastle United star:

As you can see, Alexander Isak making this Premier League team of the month.

The striker played well when coming on as a sub in the 2-0 defeat at Man City, then when getting his chance to start, has been outstanding these last two PL matches.

A brilliant header setting Newcastle on their way to a 2-1 win over Wolves, then a man of the match display and two goals defeating Forest.

