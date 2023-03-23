Newcastle United star is nominated for Premier League goal of the month : Vote now!
The March 2023 Premier League goal of the month nominations have been revealed.
Eight goals in total competing for the accolade.
With the nominations including one Newcastle United strike, from Alexander Isak.
Please go HERE to go and register your vote for Alexander Isak, for the Premier League goal of the month award.
Premier League official announcement – 23 March 2023:
Eight magnificent strikes in March have been shortlisted for the Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help to decide the winner.
Pick your favourite by voting here before 12:00 BST on Monday 27 March.
The winner will be chosen by the supporters’ votes combined with the choices from a panel of experts, and will be announced next week.
Budweiser Goal shortlist
Reiss Nelson (ARS 3-2 BOU) 4 Mar
Cody Gakpo (LIV 7-0 MUN)* 5 Mar
Patson Daka (LEI 1-3 CHE) 11 Mar
Kai Havertz (LEI 1-3 CHE) 11 Mar
Mateo Kovacic (LEI 1-3 CHE) 11 Mar
Jack Harrison (LEE 2-2 BHA) 11 Mar
Alexander Isak (NFO 1-2 NEW) 17 Mar
Jonny (WOL 2-4 LEE) 18 Mar
*Gakpo’s 2nd goal
Vote HERE for Alexander Isak (They haven’t made it clear but…guessing it is Isak’s first goal at Forest and not the penalty, which was of course this excellent and won the game!)
(The Sweden international has also been nominated for the March 2023 Player of the month. Go HERE for details of how to vote for him on that award as well)
