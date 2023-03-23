News

Newcastle United star is nominated for Premier League goal of the month : Vote now!

The March 2023 Premier League goal of the month nominations have been revealed.

Eight goals in total competing for the accolade.

With the nominations including one Newcastle United strike, from Alexander Isak.

Premier League official announcement – 23 March 2023:

Eight magnificent strikes in March have been shortlisted for the Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help to decide the winner.

Pick your favourite by voting here before 12:00 BST on Monday 27 March.

The winner will be chosen by the supporters’ votes combined with the choices from a panel of experts, and will be announced next week.

Budweiser Goal shortlist

Reiss Nelson (ARS 3-2 BOU) 4 Mar

Cody Gakpo (LIV 7-0 MUN)* 5 Mar

Patson Daka (LEI 1-3 CHE) 11 Mar

Kai Havertz (LEI 1-3 CHE) 11 Mar

Mateo Kovacic (LEI 1-3 CHE) 11 Mar

Jack Harrison (LEE 2-2 BHA) 11 Mar

Alexander Isak (NFO 1-2 NEW) 17 Mar

Jonny (WOL 2-4 LEE) 18 Mar

*Gakpo’s 2nd goal

