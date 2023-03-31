Opinion

Newcastle United – Rising to the top of Maslow’s Pyramid?

This weekend coming, Newcastle United are playing Manchester United and with it, the chance of replacing them in third place.

This got me thinking and reflecting on how far we have come in such a short space of time.

I know that making changes in life is rarely instantaneous and usually takes years of work to see results (Me joining a gym years ago, a case in point and I’m still carrying excess pounds).

I had an article published on The Mag where I referenced Edward De Bono and his six thinking hats, after the league defeat to Liverpool. In it, I briefly mentioned educational theory, and the work of psychologist Abraham Maslow in the mid twentieth century.

The De Bono article was written firmly with tongue in cheek but as I wrote it, I thought some aspects of the theory rang true, and it did make me laugh to myself.

So, to Maslow’s pyramid of needs and does it apply to Newcastle United under Eddie Howe?

Maslow believed that for human development, people need to start at a broad base and gradually work their way up through different and harder stages, each stage getting more difficult to achieve but dependent on the previous stage, and ends at the pinnacle of achieving full potential demonstrating creativity. That’s quite a goal in anyone’s book in my opinion.

The broad base of Maslow’s pyramid consists of the Physiological Survival needs, the basics of life and the requirements to keep your head above water.

Under Bruce and Ashley, we were drowning. Before the takeover there was no hope and I fully expected relegation. And then, as if magically, there is the takeover and Eddie Howe is appointed manager, but he is certainly not everyone’s first choice. At the time I thought it was a smart move appointing Howe as we were doomed and he had brought Bournemouth up, and had experience in the lower divisions as well as the Premier League. We were definitely in the bottom tier of Maslow’s pyramid and struggling to breath.

Eddie struggled at first to get those elusive points and we were firmly in that bottom tier of the pyramid, Norwich at home a must win game as Norwich were truly in there with us. My Burnley mate sowing seeds of doubt about Eddie not being good enough (Burnley fans don’t like Howe) and then that elusive win comes, a Nick Pope moment and we have three points at home to Burnley!

Our heads are above water, we can breathe and it is now a case of can we build and move into the next level of Safety and Security?

However, results do not come and we are deep in the bottom of Maslow’s pyramid. Defeat after defeat. Struggling to survive. Struggling to live with those around us. And unfortunately, those below us, as we face humiliation in the FA Cup, to lower league opposition in the shape of Cambridge United.

Leeds away. What a place to turn things around.

We once again have hope and put together a run of results punctuated by a draw at West Ham that me and my son are lucky enough to attend with inflatable cats being thrown around. We beat Brentford and Brighton. And then Southampton on a Wednesday night, we see the Bruno magic right in front of us. Football genius.

We are now well and truly in Maslow’s next level of safety and security but inching up into the next level that Maslow calls Love and Belonging. Friendship, family and sense of belonging is ingrained and comes naturally to us.

After Southampton me and my son are in the Newcastle end at Stamford Bridge and confidence is sky high after our mini run, but we take a blast of reality through dubious refereeing and Kai Havertz gamesmanship. A knockback but the football family does have a sense of belonging and the love is strong.

We have a buoyant positive atmosphere at home games and an away day experience following the lads, which is second to none. Who could not love belonging to Newcastle? We end the season firmly in the Love and Belonging level of the pyramid.

Summer recruits bolster the team, and Eddie has got the team ticking in the new season, Pope keeping clean sheets and points picked up, we are now being recognised in the media and those washed up ex pro TV pundits are eating their words.

Through positive results we move up Maslow’s pyramid to the second highest level which is Self-Esteem. We are now a respected force and people recognise our status. This is where Eddie Howe has got us in a miraculously short space of time. We have confidence, we respect the opposition and we appreciate our uniqueness. This got us to a cup final that we lost but it will not be the last one. We will win one soon.

However, self-esteem will not win trophies alone, neither will having the best fans in the world.

At the top of the pyramid is Self-Actualisation, being the very best that we can be, which is all about creativity and spontaneity. This is the level that I expect Eddie to take us to.

When we reach this level, the trophies will arrive and the black and white juggernaut will move up a gear, and there will be no stopping us.

So, Abraham Maslow, renowned psychologist of the mid twentieth century, your pyramid of human needs explains a lot and when applied to Newcastle United we see the growth of our club through the prism of your pyramid.

Nah, maybe not.

Forget everything I just wrote, let’s just batter the plastic Mancs on Sunday and let’s see a massive score at St James’ so I can sink a gallon whilst the missus is away. God, I hate Man U.

Howay the Lads.

