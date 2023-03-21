Newcastle United players on March 2023 international duty – Full schedule detailed
A number of Newcastle United players on international duty in March 2023.
Whilst Nick Pope and a number of others have not met up with their national squads, due to injury and/or in order to look after knocks and ensure they are fully fit for NUFC’s busy April ahead.
There are still these Newcastle United players to keep an eye out for when they are playing for their countries.
The majority of the games are Euros Qualifiers, plus a couple of friendlies.
Thursday 23 March
Italy v England (Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier
San Marino v N Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Euros Qualifier
Slovakia v Luxembourg (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier
Friday 24 March
Australia v Ecuador (Garang Kuol) Friendly
France v Holland (Sven Botman) Euros Qualifier
Sweden v Belgium (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier
Sunday 26 March
England v Ukraine (Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier
N Ireland v Finland (Jamal Lewis) Euros Qualifier
Slovakia v Bosnia-Herzegovina (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier
Monday 27 March
Holland v Gibraltar (Sven Botman) Euros Qualifier
Sweden v Azerbaijan (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier
Tuesday 28 March
Australia v Ecuador (Garang Kuol) Friendly
