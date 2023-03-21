News

Newcastle United players on March 2023 international duty – Full schedule detailed

A number of Newcastle United players on international duty in March 2023.

Whilst Nick Pope and a number of others have not met up with their national squads, due to injury and/or in order to look after knocks and ensure they are fully fit for NUFC’s busy April ahead.

There are still these Newcastle United players to keep an eye out for when they are playing for their countries.

The majority of the games are Euros Qualifiers, plus a couple of friendlies.

Thursday 23 March

Italy v England (Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier

San Marino v N Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia v Luxembourg (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Friday 24 March

Australia v Ecuador (Garang Kuol) Friendly

France v Holland (Sven Botman) Euros Qualifier

Sweden v Belgium (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Sunday 26 March

England v Ukraine (Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier

N Ireland v Finland (Jamal Lewis) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia v Bosnia-Herzegovina (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Monday 27 March

Holland v Gibraltar (Sven Botman) Euros Qualifier

Sweden v Azerbaijan (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Tuesday 28 March

Australia v Ecuador (Garang Kuol) Friendly

