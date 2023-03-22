Opinion

Newcastle United players – All 26 rated for 2022/23 season so far via independent rankings

The Newcastle United players have now completed just over two thirds of their Premier League season.

A 2-1 win over Forest seeing Eddie Howe’s team head off into the international break on a winning note.

In the opening 26 Premier League matches of the season it has been 47 points already accumulated, via twelve wins, eleven draws and just three defeats.

How about individuals though?

In total, 26 different Newcastle United players have contributed during this 2022/23 season so far.

So how would you rate / rank the 26?

Interesting to look at how these independent stats based ratings have evaluated the 26 Newcastle United players.

‘The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

With the season now at this final international break of the season, whoscored have updated their ratings, showing the season contributions of the 26 Newcastle United players (before each player is their average match rating out of 10.00, then how many starts (sub appearances in brackets) and finally the number of minutes on the pitch):

7.54 Kieran Trippier 26(0) 2,291

7.18 Bruno Guimarães 20(0) 1,675

7.17 Joelinton 21(1) 1,851

7.09 Martin Dubravka 0(1) 66

7.07 Fabian Schar 24(0) 2,145

7.01 Miguel Almirón 24(1) 1,995

7.00 Alexander Isak 7(3) 624

6.83 Joseph Willock 22(3) 1,820

6.78 Sven Botman 23(1) 2,039

6.77 Dan Burn 25(1) 2,214

6.73 Callum Wilson 15(4) 1,248

6.72 Allan Saint-Maximin 9(9) 866

6.68 Nick Pope 26(0) 2,272

6.63 Sean Longstaff 22(4) 2,015

6.40 Matt Targett 4(7) 424

6.32 Jacob Murphy 7(19) 756

6.29 Chris Wood 4(14) 440

6.24 Elliot Anderson 1(11) 180

6.24 Ryan Fraser 3(5) 311

6.17 Matt Ritchie 0(5) 33

6.17 Anthony Gordon 1(3) 163

6.08 Javier Manquillo 0(1) 10

6.04 Jamaal Lascelles 4(3) 198

6.03 Jonjo Shelvey 0(3) 34

6.00 Emil Krafth 0(1) 1

5.91 Jamal Lewis 0(1) 7

Interesting stuff.

With a stats based system you are always going to get the odd strange inconsistency and whilst I agree with many of the NUFC ratings for those towards the top.

I think that Nick Pope (6.68) and Sven Botman (6.78) down in thirteenth and ninth respectively, with those average ratings lower than 7.00, are bizarre!

