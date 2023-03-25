News

Newcastle United player to consider what best move will be at end of season after ‘dark days’ at St James’ Park

Signed for £15m in September 2020, Jamal Lewis hasn’t had the best of times at St James’ Park.

The 22 year old started 20 of the first 26 Premier League games in the 2020/21 season, before then after a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves in February 2021, Steve Bruce dropped the left-back and he never ever started another PL game under Bruce.

Eddie Howe came in and Jamal Lewis started four Premier League games in late November and December, however, once the likes of Matt Targett and Dan Burn arrived, the bar was massively raised.

Jamal Lewis left in no man’s land.

Since starting in the 3-1 defeat at Anfield on 16 December 2021, Jamal Lewis has played only seven minutes of Premier League football, that was as a late sub in Newcastle’s 4-1 hammering of Fulham at Craven Cottage in October 2022.

Jamal Lewis has admitted to experiencing ‘dark days’ with no first team football but is now looking more positively to the future.

He started for Northern Ireland in their 2-0 win over San Marino on Thursday and got an assist for the second goal, the NUFC defender set to start on Sunday at home to Finland in another Euro 2024 group qualifier.

As for Newcastle United, Jamal Lewis declares ‘Then, just moving forward, obviously Newcastle are having a great season, whether I’m involved or not, I’m happy to be part of the group. The gaffer is doing amazing, the boys are doing amazing, so I’m happy to be part of it. And then when the summer comes we’ll assess and we’ll see what the best move is for me and the club moving forward.’

You have to feel sorry for Jamal Lewis, ending up in a situation where he suffered from the chaos and incompetence of the last NUFC regime and now left without the chance of any regular football, due to the ambition of Eddie Howe and the new owners. Dan Burn and Matt Targett ahead of him and almost certainly a new first choice left-back arriving this summer.

At the end of June, Jamal Lewis will have two years left on his five year Newcastle United.

He surely will be moving elsewhere, either permanently or on an initial loan.

Good luck to him. I don’t think he is a bad player, just not of the level Newcastle United are now looking for, whilst he seems a canny lad as well.

These remaining twelve Premier League matches will still bring some surprises for sure and great to see the spirit in the group, even those who aren’t getting many / any chances.

The likes of Jamal Lewis and / or other surprise NUFC squad players may just have important contributions to make as we attack these remaining matches.

Jamal Lewis speaking to The Irish News – 25 March 2023:

“One hundred per cent there have been dark days.

“Obviously football is all glitz and glamour but it’s the darker side, or the psychological side of football, is not talked about as much as it probably should be.

“It’s been difficult going from playing week in, week out at my first club, Norwich, to not playing and then getting injured and having a tricky injury that I can’t really get on top of, which can play a very negative part in your mental wellbeing and everything.

“But to get on top of it. I’m just looking forward now and I’m really optimistic about my future and my career and hopefully everything can go into an upward trajectory now.

“I will just focus game-to-game. For me now I’m looking to Finland and I want to get another three points for the team, that’s the highest priority for me.

“Then, just moving forward, obviously Newcastle are having a great season, whether I’m involved or not, I’m happy to be part of the group. The gaffer is doing amazing, the boys are doing amazing, so I’m happy to be part of it.

“And then when the summer comes we’ll assess and we’ll see what the best move is for me and the club moving forward.

“It felt good to be on the pitch [in the Northern Ireland win over San Marino], to be honest. I’ve had a tough time over the last couple of years or so just with injuries and health and finally my body’s in a good place; I’m ready to play, but unfortunately I’m not getting the game-time I would probably like at Newcastle.

“So coming away with my national team is always a pleasure and I’m happy that Michael [O’Neill]’s put the trust in me, even though I haven’t got the minutes in my legs, to go out and perform for the team – so I’m just happy to get on the pitch.”

