Newcastle United player of the month announced – February 2023

The latest winner of the Newcastle United player of the month accolade has been revealed.

This award for February 2023.

The club announcing Joelinton as the winner.

Newcastle United player of the month for February 2023 announced by the club:

Joelinton has been named as the FUN88 Player of the Month for February, as voted for by fans.

The Brazilian started all four games for Newcastle United in a month which saw the club record two draws and a first cup final in 24 years.

Speaking about his award, Joelinton commented: “To win awards from the fans is very special to me because they mean a lot to me and my team-mates. It motivates me to keep working hard and achieve more.”

During February, fans had special displays from the stands, with a Sir Bobby Robson dedication at the Liverpool game as well as the black and white stripes at Wembley.

“The flags this month have been amazing and they encourage the team to keep giving our best as soon as we walk out of the tunnel,” said Joelinton. “The support really helps us and gets behind us like the 12th man and it is really important.

“It is a new month now with big games coming up and it is an important time for us moving forward.”

