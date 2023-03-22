News

Newcastle United owners now make public NUFC fan engagement review

The Newcastle United owners have made an official announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement sees them making public details of their official NUFC fan engagement review.

This is detailed below.

Newcastle United owners official announcement – 22 March 2023:

Newcastle United has published its official Fan Engagement Review as part of the Premier League’s newly-introduced Fan Engagement Standard (FES).

The FES is the latest in a series of league-wide measures designed to reinforce clubs’ commitment to ensuring long-term meaningful engagement with supporters.

It introduces a framework which clubs will follow when designing and implementing their own individual approaches to fan engagement, and further information can be found here.

NEWCASTLE UNITED’S FAN ENGAGEMENT REVIEW

Newcastle United’s Fan Engagement Review provides an update on the club’s own work to date on the FES and sets out the club’s approach to key areas, including the establishment of a Fan Advisory Board. It can be found here.

Prior to the start of season 2023/24, for the first time all clubs will publish a Fan Engagement Plan, setting out their own approach to FES activity throughout the season.

The strategy at each club will be led by a nominated Board-level official to oversee fan engagement and the operation of the Fan Advisory Board.

A COMMITMENT TO ENGAGEMENT

Newcastle United’s Board-level representative, CEO Darren Eales, said: “It is vitally important that we bring our supporters along with us on the club’s journey and work together to build sustainable success.

“We are committed to collaborative and constructive engagement with supporters on a consistent basis, ensuring all fans have an opportunity to inform the club’s decision-making at all levels.”

WORKING WITH SUPPORTERS

Newcastle United has continued to work with a range of supporter groups and consulted with fans in producing its Fan Engagement Review.

A Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) spokesperson said: “There has been tremendous progress this season from Newcastle United on fan engagement and the Trust is excited to see the plans outlined in this document develop for the benefit of the football club and its supporters.”

Newcastle United Disabled Supporters Association (NUDSA) chair, Joe Ayton, commented: “Since we were formed in 1998, NUDSA has developed and maintained a good working relationship with Newcastle United.

“We were delighted that the new ownership group has been happy to continue that relationship so we can help support our members. We were pleased to be invited to take part in initiatives like the United As One fan event and they have supported our own activities which are so important to our members.

“We are pleased that the club are committed to listening to all supporters and we look forward to continuing our excellent working relationship with Newcastle United Football Club.”

The United with Pride group added: “United with Pride fully supports and endorses the fan advisory board.

“We have been impressed with the level of commitment and support to all supporter groups shown by the club, since the inception of this project.

“We look forward to working with everyone in the future to help spread the message even further that we are United as one.”

