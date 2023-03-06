Opinion

Newcastle United owners new huge cash injection into club – Official confirmation imminent

When we get to Tuesday, it will be exactly 17 months since these Newcastle United owners arrived.

A near decade and a half of regression under the previous owner, as the only ambition shown by Mike Ashley was to personally benefit as much as possible from his (and his retail empire’s) association with our football club.

The keys to St James’ Park finally handed over to the new Newcastle United owners on 7 October 2021.

Since then incredible progress has been made, on and off the pitch.

That though comes at a price.

Mike Ashley having dragged the club down into such a desperate state, those new / current Newcastle United owners having a massive job on to turn things around, both on the football and business / finance side of things.

As well as the £300m+ to buy the club, these current Newcastle United owners have made a number of cash injections into NUFC, in order to help progress their short, medium and long-term plans as swiftly as possible.

Official confirmation is now imminent, with the Newcastle United owners putting a new huge cash injection into club.

The following has now appeared on the Companies House website:

JV1 Ltd is the company controlled by the Reuben Brothers (RB Sport) and Amanda Staveley (Cantervale),which was used as the financial vehicle by them, to manage their stake in Newcastle United. Between them they own 20% (10% Reubens, 10% Amanda Staveley) with the Saudi Arabia PIF owning the other 80%.

The above companies house filing, shows that the Reubens and/or Amanda Staveley, issued 11.4m new shares of £1 each back on 10 February 2023 (the filings always show up at Companies House at a later date).

How is this relevant to Newcastle United?

Well, this is the means by which Amanda Staveley and the Reubens have previously put in their share of the money, when the Newcastle United owners collectively have put further cash into the club previously. So, the money is put into this JV1 account / company in the form of creating new shares, then that money is transferred into Newcastle United in the form of new shares.

This was JV1 back on 27 October 2022, creating £14.08m worth of new shares:

This was Newcastle United Limited back on 26 October 2022, creating 70.4m worth of new shares:

So at the end of October 2022, JV1 created / declared £14.08m worth of new shares and NUFC at the same time then declared £70.4m of new shares, £14.08m is exactly 20% of £70.4m, as per the ownership split (20% Amanda and Reubens, 80% Saudi Arabia PIF).

So, now that this new £11.4m of JV1 shares has went public at Companies House.

I think very safe to say that very soon we will see Newcastle United via Companies House showing £57m (£11.4m being 20% of £57.0m) of new shares.

That imminent official confirmation obviously set to show that in early February 2023, the Newcastle United owners collectively put the £57m in, to continue to support the day to day running of the club and especially, to allow the purchase of Anthony Gordon (as well as Harrison Ashby and Garang Kuol). It was widely reported that Everton insisted on the £40m guaranteed part of the transfer fee to be paid up front, rather than in instalments, with another £5m of potential add-ons which will depend on hitting certain targets / milestones.

