Newcastle United owners make public the 2021/22 accounts – Friday release

The Newcastle United owners have released the latest accounts.

These cover the 2021/22 season.

The first full season where the Newcastle United owners have been in charge of the club.

Newcastle United owners official announcement – 31 March 2023:

Newcastle United has today filed its financial results for the 2021/22 financial year.

These are the first figures reflecting the club’s financial performance since it was acquired by an ownership group comprised of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports and Media in October 2021 and the results therefore include nine months under the new shareholders’ ownership.

A loss after tax of £70.7m was reported by Newcastle United Limited for the 12 months ending 30 June 2022, driven mostly by the investment in the playing squad during the January 2022 transfer window.

The numbers also show a sharp recovery in revenues to £180m from £140.2m the previous year, as crowds that returned to St. James’ Park after the end of restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to enhanced matchday revenues. Commercial and media rights revenues have also increased as the club’s league standing improved for the season.

Since the end of the accounting period, the new ownership group has injected additional capital into the club to improve the financial position of the business.

Darren Eales, Chief Executive of Newcastle United, said: “This is an ambitious, long-term project.

“The financial success of the club goes hand in hand with our performances on the pitch. We have come a long way in the past few months.

“There’s still a long way to go but we are looking to the future with confidence.”

The club’s accounts for the 12 months ending 30 June 2022 can be found here.’

