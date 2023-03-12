Opinion

Newcastle United owners increase investment in club to over half a billion pounds

The Newcastle United owners bought the club from Mike Ashley just over 17 months ago.

The 7 October 2021 seeing Ashley become, at last, the former owner of the club after 14 ambition-free years, where Mike Ashley had simply done everything he could to enrich himself and his retail empire, at the expense of the football club.

The new / current Newcastle United owners paid £305m to own the club.

However, subsequent cash injections, the latest made public on Friday, have taken the overall investment in the club to over half a billion pounds

The breakdown of where this £500m+ figure comes from:

7 October 2021 – £305m – This is the amount of money the new Newcastle United owners paid to Mike Ashley.

9 November 2021 – £38.5m – This additional amount of money invested into the club by the new Newcastle United owners.

24 January 2022 – £40.0m – This additional amount of money invested into the club by the new Newcastle United owners.

26 October 2022 – £70.4m – This additional amount of money invested into the club by the Newcastle United owners.

10 February 2023 – £57.0m – This additional amount of money invested into the club by the Newcastle United owners (Companies House shows the exact dates (as listed above) when the transactions happened).

These four figures above totalling £510.9m.

To put this really into context though…

When the new Chelsea owners took over, they announced a £4.25bn investment!

Paying £2.5bn for the football club and saying they were committed to investing another £1.75bn.

Chelsea have then broken all Premier League records when committing to spending over half a billion pounds solely on new signings these past nine months.

So if anybody suggests that on cash spent / invested so far, Newcastle United are somehow financially overpowering the rest…

The new Chelsea owners splashing out as much money on new players in only two transfer windows, as the Newcastle United owners have spent in total on their NUFC investment, so far.

After the last cash injection back in October (2022), Newcastle United released an official announcement shortly after (see below), explaining the situation.

In that official statement four months ago, it was stated that ‘Further investment is expected which reflects the ownership group’s long-term commitments for Newcastle United.’

I think safe to say that this latest £57m cash injection will not be the last one we will see.

It is patently obvious that these Newcastle United owners have ambitions far beyond just hopeful survival in the Premier League.

Exciting times ahead.

Newcastle United official announcement – 9 November 2022:

‘Additional capital to further finance investment in infrastructure and day-to-day operations

The ownership group, comprising PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, has invested a further £70.4 million of equity into Newcastle United FC. This investment brings the ownership group’s investment to date to over £450 million.

The capital injection follows a wide range of investments in the club that has seen an upgrade of training facilities, improvements to St. James’ Park and recruitment of a number of senior executives to build out the commercial operations of the club, as well as investment in the playing squad.

Further investment is expected which reflects the ownership group’s long-term commitments for Newcastle United.

Darren Eales, CEO of Newcastle United, said: “We are at the beginning of a long-term plan that aims to build a club that can compete consistently at the highest levels of English and European football.

“We need to develop the whole business, as well as the playing squad. And we need to do so while adhering to the Financial Fair Play rules. This additional investment further enables us to continue implementing the business plan.”

