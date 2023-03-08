News

Newcastle United owners go public with introduction of massive new worldwide scouting network

The Newcastle United owners took possession of a club that was on its knees in October 2021.

Relegation looked all but certain.

However, that was only one problem they were inheriting.

Mike Ashley had stripped the club to the bone, refused to allow a penny to be spent on the infrastructure unless no other option, whilst a skeleton staff were left running the ship, as it headed towards certain disaster.

As fans we are of course focused mainly / wholly on what happens on the pitch.

When we talk about the Newcastle United owners and recruitment, it is players (and if necessary, manager) that we are only usually concerned with.

However, to be a football club of the future that can properly compete, you need a proper club that is properly staffed in all areas.

The appointments of Head Coach Eddie Howe, Sporting Director Dan Ashworth and CEO Darren Eales, have of course all made the headlines.

The truth is though, that the Newcastle United owners are in the ongoing process of huge recruitment across the entire club, all departments.

One of the most exciting / interesting areas for the fans, will be this one…

The Newcastle United owners now going public with the introduction of a massive new worldwide scouting network.

Dan Ashworth will be the main man at the club in charge of this huge expansion of the club’s search for talent and there have already been a number of key progressive appointments reported, that cover the UK, especially in terms of the search for young emerging talent of the future.

Now it is the World…

The Newcastle United owners now going public and advertising for ‘First Team and Emerging Talent Scouts’ to cover the following regions around the globe:

France

Germany, Holland and Belgium

Spain and Portugal

Italy, Switzerland and Croatia

Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Denmark and Serbia

Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador

Argentina and Uruguay

I know it is a major leap for many fans to get excited about what could (WILL!) happen in the future, because so much of our focus is understandably on the here and now, BUT this kind of news is every bit as exciting as signing a first team player now.

Mike Ashley never bothered with planning for the future of Newcastle United because he didn’t care if there even was one, once he eventually took his ill-gotten gains and scurried off, when leaving massive issues for the new Newcastle United owners to deal with.

Well, this is a whole new club and a significant part of the ambition and professionalism that was totally absent under Ashley, is putting things in place now, that will make this club stronger and more powerful in five years time, ten years, twenty years…

Just a little bit different to those dark dark days when Dennis Wise was brought in by Mike Ashley as his main man, to amongst other things, deliberately undermine Kevin Keegan.

Official Newcastle United advert

Recruitment

‘First Team and Emerging Talent Scouts

This is an exciting time at Newcastle United and we are looking for talented individuals to help us on our journey. To help us deliver on our ambitious plans we have a fantastic opportunity for a number of international scouts to join our growing player recruitment team.

Applicants must currently reside in (or within travelling distance) of the geographical clusters specified below:

France

Germany, Holland and Belgium

Spain and Portugal

Italy, Switzerland and Croatia

Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Denmark and Serbia

Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador

Argentina and Uruguay

You will act as an ambassador for Newcastle United in your specific region, leading on the identification and assessment of emerging talent and first team targets. Working closely with the UK based Scouting Coordinator and Recruitment Operations Manager you will recommend appropriate high-quality talent in line with Club strategy and process.

The successful candidate must have extensive demonstrable experience of talent assessment and identification within elite professional football and a strong network in their respective locations. Expert knowledge of football including game models, playing styles and profiles of technical, tactical, physical, psychological traits within the potential targets is critical.

A strong understanding of how understanding data insight can contribute to the development of recruitment and the ability to accurately analyse and assess player potential / ability are essential.

Due to the nature of this role the ability to travel locally and internationally (including to the UK) is essential.

This is a great time to join our Newcastle United family and be part of one of most exciting global projects in elite sport.’

Amongst the other posts that Newcastle United are currently advertising for, they are inviting applications in the roles of:

Football Operations

Head of Data and Insight

IT

IT Systems Specialist

IT Applications and Development Manager

