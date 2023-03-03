News

Newcastle United official update on Bruno Guimaraes injury / availability – Friday news

Bruno Guimaraes limped off and was replaced late on last Sunday.

The pain of losing to Man U added to, as the Brazilian looked to have hurt his ankle again.

No official Newcastle United update through the week on Bruno Guimaraes.

However, Friday morning has seen Eddie Howe make this public ahead of Manchester City tomorrow:

“Bruno Guimaraes is fine.

“He was in a bit of short term pain but nothing that has impacted his training week.”

Late Thursday, the club released a new Newcastle United training gallery.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Man City.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuredThursday’s training and the following 24 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Mark Gillespie, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Loris Karius, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson

It was great to see Bruno Guimaraes in training, but even better, hearing Eddie Howe give the midfielder the all clear this morning.

Fabian Schar the only notable first team contender who couldn’t be seen in the training injury, hopefully he will be ok to continue on Saturday at The Etihad.

