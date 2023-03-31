News

Newcastle United Official Announcement – Former Sunderland manager appointed on short-term basis at Academy

Former Sunderland Manager Jack Ross has been appointed by Newcastle United.

The official NUFC announcement on Friday morning reveals that Ross will be working at the club’s Academy as interim Head of Coach Development on a short-term basis.

The former Sunderland Manager was sacked by the Mackems in October 2019 when they were sixth in League One.

Newcastle United Official Announcement – 31 March 2023:

‘Newcastle United are pleased to announce that Jack Ross has joined the club’s Academy as interim Head of Coach Development on a short-term basis.

Jack will work closely with the club’s Academy director, Steve Harper, and management team to provide support to the Academy’s coaching structure and players in the Under-9 to Under-16 age groups.

Steve Harper said: “Jack is a very experienced manager, coach and coach educator. His knowledge and experience will be of huge benefit to us during his time here.”

Jack’s arrival follows Neil Winskill’s deployment to a coaching role with the Magpies’ Under-21 side.

Born in Falkirk, Jack made more than 300 league appearances as a player in Scotland, as well as spending time at Hartlepool United.

As a coach, he has overseen almost 300 senior games at clubs including Alloa Athletic, St Mirren, Sunderland, Hibernian and Dundee United.’

