Opinion

Newcastle United now 3-2 up after Premier League 3pm matches

Newcastle United had the dubious pleasure of playing last, in this weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

If your rivals fail then it is undoubtedly a boost when your team then eventually takes to the pitch.

However, if it goes the other way, then even more pressure is piled on for your match.

With the 3pm Saturday matches now completed, we are halfway through the weekend schedule.

I make it currently 3-2 in favour of Newcastle United.

The results as follows so far:

Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 0

Everton 1 Brentford 0

Leeds 2 Brighton 2

Leicester 1 Chelsea 3

Tottenham 3 Nottingham Forest 1

An absolutely brilliant start, the 12.30pm game ending Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 0. A goal from Billing in the first half winning it, the massive bonus that Salah missed a penalty in the second half that would have equalised and likely seen Liverpool going on to win. Newcastle now only one point behind the scousers and with two games in hand.

Then you have Brentford who hadn’t lost since October, the longest unbeaten run of all PL clubs ahead of the weekend. Losing to a first minute Everton goal. People might say Brentford were always going to fall away BUT reality is they would have gone level on points with Newcastle if winning at Goodison.

Brighton another big threat and with a win at Elland Road they’d have gone level on points with Newcastle. Instead, a win tomorrow for NUFC would open up a five points gap on Brighton, although the Seagulls will then have a game in hand. Brighton led twice, so it is definitely a bonus they got just a point, Leeds twice coming back and equalising.

I couldn’t see anything other than a win for Spurs at home to Forest and they quickly had the game won, I think it could be a massive game for Newcastle in late April at home to Tottenham. Spurs seven points ahead of NUFC who have three games in hand.

Leicester did equalise today but Chelsea on top and deserving their 3-1 win. However, Newcastle still four points ahead of Chelsea and two games in hand, so it will only be our fault if NUFC let Potter’s side catch us.

As I say, I think on results so far, this is definitely Newcastle United 3-2 up after the five games played up to now.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Saturday afternoon after the 3pm match results:

So Palace v Man City up next at 5.30pm on Saturday.

As a Newcastle United fan, look at this weekend’s other Premier League fixtures…

It is one of those rare weekends when the Premier League fixtures have kept apart all of the clubs with any kind of realistic aspirations towards the top end of things.

On Sunday, Newcastle United have to do the business against Wolves. It would be a massive boost beforehand if Southampton can get something at Man U.

I don’t think Man U are automatic top four candidates and if say Southampton could grab a draw tomorrow and Newcastle win, Eddie Howe’s side would be only six points behind Man U and have a game in hand, plus of course playing them at St James’ Park on 2 April.

