Opinion

Newcastle United next five years – Route to success

We thought this would be a good time to ask a few questions once again of Newcastle United fans, some of those who are regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

We are set to head out of this international break and the final eight weeks of the 2022/23 Premier League season lie ahead, 12 matches that will decide our fate.

Next up answering some questions is Bazoox.

What would now count as success for you in the next five years for NUFC?

Ultimate success for me will be when we bring the Premier League title back to Tyneside and we will.

I predicted last season when we were fighting relegation that we would be EPL Champions by 2027.

That will be 100 years since the immortal Hughie Gallacher led us to our last top flight success, and Colonel Jim Porter’s Newcastle Brown Ale first went on sale.

The new Tyne Bridge was still a year from being completed.

By 2027 Newcastle will be very, very United once again, and I am extremely confident that our long quest to be Champions of England will be completed.

Magic button – By end of summer 2024, would you rather have a 70,000 capacity St James’ Park or Carabao Cup trophy?

I would rather win silverware of course.

The demand to watch an ambitious and successful Newcastle United in the coming years, means that St James’ Park will inevitably be expanded.

The three NUFC players, in order of preference, you would most like to see stay fit and available for all the remaining 12 matches?

The ‘Rolls Royce’ Alexander Isak has shown all of us just how good he really is since coming back into the side. He is only going to get even better and with Callum Wilson’s lack of form and fitness, it is Isak who will be the main spearhead in our push for European football.

Bruno Guimaraes has everything a modern midfield footballer requires. Skill, awareness, tenacity and enthusiasm and would be a shoe-in for any of the clubs in contention for the top four.

My third choice is Kieran Trippier. This lad could turn out to be one of the best skippers we have ever had in the next couple of years.

Which three PL clubs do you think will be relegated?

Southampton are on their third manager of the season and will almost certainly take the plunge.

I think they will be joined by their South Coast buddies Bournemouth.

I think it’s between Nottingham Forest, Everton and Leicester for the final relegation slot.

At the end of the season when reflect on how the season has gone, how important (or not) do you think these late wins over Wolves and Forest will prove to be?

They are already vitally important because they have put us right back in the mix as one of the favourites to finish in the top four.

I thought we’d win both and after a couple of scares the boys eventually did the business.

Predict win, lose or draw for the last 12 matches…

Man Utd (H) Win

West Ham (A) Draw

Brentford (A) Lose

Aston Villa (A) Win

Spurs (H) Draw

Everton (A) Win

Southampton (H) Win

Arsenal (H) Lose

Leeds Utd (A) Win

Leicester City (H) Win

Chelsea (A) Draw

Brighton (H) Win

If I’m correct that would give us 24 points, at an average of two points a game. Champions League here we come.

If needing a win in final home game v Leicester to guarantee top four, what would your Newcastle eleven be?

On current form I think my team would be –

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak and Gordon.

Joe Willock would be the most unfortunate not to be in the starting eleven.

If needing a point at Chelsea in very final game of the season to get top four, would your team be same as the one above, or if not, what changes?

No changes.

As I say the team I picked is what I currently believe is our strongest.

Allan Saint-Maximin is always another good outlet when playing away, where we will generally soak up a bit more pressure.

Your thoughts looking back on Carabao final (anything you want to talk about, on and off the pitch)?

It’s been and gone and I put it to bed weeks ago.

We’ll be back in Cup Finals soon enough and will be better equipped and hopefully get a little bit more luck next time.

How important does this upcoming Man U match feel, compared to other big/important NUFC matches of recent times?

I said in my article over the weekend that I was glad to get a quick chance of revenge and redemption over the Salford Reds.

As I always do, I am just taking every game as it comes from now until the end of season.

These days I go into every game in the Premier League with a confidence I haven’t really had since the Sir Bobby Robson era.

