Newcastle United loan star wins player of the month award

After joining on loan in January, Karl Darlow had to be patient.

The Newcastle United keeper making his Hull City debut in the final game of February.

Keeping his place, Karl Darlow then playing all four Championship matches in March, with now on Friday an announcement (see below) that he has been named the club’s player of the month.

When returning to action, it is Rotherham at home on Saturday 1 April, with then Hull City and Karl Darlow travelling to face Sunderland on Friday 7 April.

Hull City official announcement – 24 March 2023:

‘Karl Darlow has been named Hull City Player of the Month for March.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper was named in the starting line-up for all four of our Championship games against West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City, Burnley and Reading.

After making his debut for the Tigers against Bristol City at the end of February, Darlow retained his place in the starting line-up throughout March.

Darlow produced a Player of the Match performance in the 2-0 win against play-off chasing West Brom at the beginning of the month. Darlow saw off competition from Lewie Coyle and Benjamin Tetteh for the award by securing a whopping 84% of the votes – thoroughly deserved after making six important saves against the Baggies.

Making a further nine saves in the games against Coventry, Burnley and Reading, the experienced goalkeeper has continued to flourish under the management of Liam Rosenior.

Congratulations, Karl!’

