Newcastle United loan player lifts Challenge Cup

Twenty year old Lucas de Bolle is on a season’s loan at Hamilton Academicals.

The Newcastle United midfielder joined there by another young NUFC player. 20 year old striker Dylan Stephenson.

Lucas de Bolle having a very encouraging loan spell, with 16 appearances that include 14 first team starts, the latest of those coming on Sunday.

The NUFC loan midfielder picking up the first winner’s medal of his senior career.

Hamilton Academicals victorious against holders Raith Rovers in the Challenge Cup.

Tumilty scoring the winner on 30 minutes and Hamilton having to play most of the second half with only ten men, after O’Reilly was sent off in the 55th minute.

Lucas de Bolle played the full match and his team hung on to win the trophy despite intense pressure. Raith dominating the stats with seventeen shots to Hamilton’s three and thirteen corners to four, however, the only stat that counted in the final analysis was the 1-0 scoreline.

This Challenge Cup (basically the equivalent of the English EFL (Checkatrade / Papa John’s) Trophy) is welcome relief for Hamilton as they are struggling in the league. Currently tenth of ten in the Scottish Championship, though they do have a game(s) in hand on the two clubs above.

Dylan Stephenson was an unused sub yesterday and with eight appearances but only four starts in all competitions, the Newcastle United loan striker is finding things a bit tougher than Lucas de Bolle.

Good luck to the pair for the rest of the season.

