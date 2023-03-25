Opinion

Newcastle United live TV matches – Why so many?

The next wave of Newcastle United live TV matches are announced.

Why so many Newcastle games?

We are going to have to get used to this, I think with a sigh.

I reminisce to myself, the days of walking up to the ground at just before kick off after a few hours of laughter and ribbing of mates with a belly full of drink. Last weekend we had planned to go to Nottingham when the fixtures were released way back.

Weekend in Nottingham planned, staying with my Burnley mate who lives in Nottingham and travelling up with my Forest mate and his young lad (and most likely in the Forest end).

A weekend football beano and a city I lived in for three years back in the late eighties. I was rubbing my hands at the prospect of being in Nottingham.

At a much later date, thanks to the success of our team, TV coverage means a Friday night switch and plans out of the window. Friday evening, come off it!

At least we can watch it on TV but…football for me, is more than just the action on the pitch. It is a social event. Meeting up with like-minded people and sharing in the adrenalin pumped occasion of a live football match. One in which you are emotionally involved.

So now I have to pick my way through the fixtures. Which ones can I get to, which ones are viable in terms of transport (we live in London) and the added factor of the dreaded letters tbc after a fixture, leaving you in no man’s land.

With away games, we are dependent on our friends in the north, which adds an additional complication to getting to see our club and even then, it appears then, the team’s success this season sees our chances of away tickets getting slimmer.

So, this week, my son asks me when is the next game we are going to be at?

The love of live football is real. “Leave it with me” I reply.

Frustratingly, TV scheduling and of course our success so far this season, means the task has become much more difficult. I will look over the fixtures and do some thinking and planning and sort a game out for me and him sooner rather than later.

In the meantime I have got us tickets for Dulwich Hamlet v Oxford City. Today we will be at Champion Hill with our Forest friends, supporting our local club and getting our live football fix.

I opened with the line why so many Newcastle United live TV matches?

I remember the Keegan era and watching games on TV living in London. It has the same feel from where I am at this moment in time, there is a buzz about Newcastle United and the media are loving it.

However, I have a horrible feeling that the Liverpool / Man U loving media is hoping for another failure in the league by us. They are vultures, who in a few years time will be fawning over our great club.

