Newcastle United live TV matches – New announcement on alternative fallback date

Last week brought the latest announcement on Newcastle United live TV matches.

The Premier League and broadcasters revealing the choices of live UK games up to the end of April.

NUFC once again heavily featured.

So much so that eight of the next nine NUFC Premier League games are Newcastle United live TV matches (see schedule below).

However, one of the new selections could still be moved further, as last week’s announcement detailed here:

‘Newcastle will now host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 23rd April at 2pm, instead of Saturday, 22nd April at 3pm, though that game – which Sky Sports will broadcast live – is subject to further change should Manchester United be involved in the Europa League the previous Thursday or if Spurs reach the FA Cup semi-finals.’

If Spurs reach the FA Cup semi-finals, then the Newcastle game won’t be played that weekend and will need a new slot.

However, if Man Utd are still in the Europa League at that point AND Spurs are out of the FA Cup, the Premier League have now confirmed that Newcastle v Tottenham will be moved to 5.30pm on Saturday 22 April and will still be shown live by Sky Sports.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of April 2023:

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

