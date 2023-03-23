Transfer Market

Newcastle United interest in Gabri Veiga – 4 Premier League clubs make contact as release clause made public

Gabri Veiga has been regularly linked with Newcastle United recently and not difficult to understand why Eddie Howe and the club may indeed have serious interest in him.

A rising star of La Liga, his progress this season has been stunning.

Playing for Celta Vigo, the 20 year old central midfielder has scored a very impressive nine goals in only 18 La Liga starts (annd seven sub appearances) this season.

Any number of clubs have also been linked with the exciting Spanish Under 21 international, including Real Madrid.

An added attraction is that Gabri Veiga has had his release clause made public, that figure is 40m euros (approximately £35.3m). Which is obviously very reasonable indeed, if this 20 year shows he can keep on scoring regularly from midfield in La Liga…and possibly beyond.

Now the Celta Vigo President Carlos Mourino has admitted that his club are very likely to lose Gabri Veiga this summer.

Mundo Deportivo quoting the club’s President:

“We don’t want to sell Gabri Veiga but he will be bought from us and there is nothing we can do about it.

“We know some of the offers [that other clubs are prepared to make] and it is impossible [to compete with them].

“There are several clubs wanting Gabri Veiga.

“To make it clear though, he is not for sale.

“We have nothing to negotiate with anyone….we refer to the clause.

“Four clubs from the top ten in the Premier League have asked about him.

“The decision is Gabri’s, he will play wherever he chooses.”

The overwhelming majority of the spending by Eddie Howe and these Newcastle United owners has been on players with their best years ahead of them.

The four big (in terms of transfer fee) signings have been a 21 year old Anthony Gordon, Isak and Botman were 22 when signed, whilst Bruno was 24 when arriving at St James’ Park.

This is potentially where something like qualifying for the Champions League could tip the balance with a number of potential signings this summer, Gabri Veiga possibly one of them…

