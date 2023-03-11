Opinion

Newcastle United home tickets (and future cup finals…) – A fair new plan to deal with the allocation

What I’m about to do is attempt to set out a detailed, fully considered series of suggested solutions to the Newcastle United home tickets complications (plus future cup finals / big games).

Looking at the subsequent arguments that raise their head at regular intervals, especially now that Newcastle United have went and gotten themselves a bit decent.

There is every chance that being decent will shortly give way to being good and as a result will likely cause the demand for tickets to grow, as interest increases from further afield.

It is my intention to send this plan (combined with my earlier article on Newcastle United away tickets) to both the club and to the NUST in a bid to promote some kind of preparation for the storms ahead, such as in demand trips to Europe or (imagine) another unexpected cup final.

First off, here’s my cards on the table. I have a season ticket with in excess of 150 points.

I accumulated these by attending (mostly demoralising) games at various grounds, ranging from the overwhelming to the Godawful, since attending my first away match at Tottenham in 1994. However, I attend the games with a set of mates, one of whom has over 100 and a couple who have less than 40. I also have a son who is a season ticket holder with 0 points and a couple of other friends (and a godson) who are members. So, I have some kind of interest / understanding on just about every level of ticketing requirements.

Now, to the suggestions.

Newcastle United away tickets

Obviously there’s more tickets to go round match by match (compared to away games) but there’s more people after them as well, with that number set to increase the better we get. Err, hopefully anyway.

The home situation is complicated by the debate over increasing the capacity. A new ground will take years to plan and build. I would also suggest that any expansion of St James’ will spend years in development hell, especially if anything involves the listed buildings at Leazes Terrace.

Personally, it beats me why people aren’t pointing out how unnecessary and irrelevant St James’ Park metro stop is, but this is all a different argument. In the meantime, how do we allocate tickets. Here’s a few ideas.

2.1 Kibosh the extra tickets for ST holders; sell unlimited memberships.

This is a huge bugbear for members.

As a season ticket holder I have taken advantage of the extra tickets many times over the years when friends are visiting etc. but, unlike many of the away complaints, I totally sympathise with members regularly coming up short.

Basically, if you know people that may want to come semi-regularly they need to get memberships. They’ll get a pen and a couple of pin badges and it’s amazingly simple to link the memberships to your season ticket account so you can still do the actual buying if needs be. The club just needs to make more pin badges and keep membership sales open all summer. It would help with financial fair play you know.

A potential compromise could be to keep the season ticket capability to buy extra, but only if the ST holder is buying an adult and child ticket combo in the family enclosure. So if my mate comes over from Canada with his son who has always wanted to attend a Newcastle match, I can sort them out, but I can’t jump the queue to get a ticket for Keith from work who used to support Arsenal ahead of long-term members. Keep looking after that new generation eh?

2.2 Level 2 Loyalty Points

A big own goal in the Carabao cup allocation for me was the insistence on attendance in that competition. An article on this site pointed out how people with strong attendance levels who might work away through the week, or children who may not be allowed to go on a school night, were effectively frozen out by the system used for the final.

So, I’m going to suggest a second level of loyalty points kicks in. These can be accumulated by season ticket holders in addition to their level 1/away loyalty points, but can also be added to members accounts.

Basically, any game attended at SJP gets a point. For ST holders this would be all cup games and friendlies, whereas members would also get points for Premier League games. This would represent a fair way to distribute large allocations if we were to make another cup final/semi, with the existing away loyalty points used first, then the home points used as a differential between each on sale group.

3. General stuff

3.1 Cup finals

Oh the big one, and by this, I mean also on top of the Carabao and FA Cup finals. We also have the Wembley allocation in the event of an FA Cup semi, the possibility of going some distance in European competitions and even the Community Shield. The next time such a big game occurs the club needs to be ready and, in this instance I have a hard and unrepentant view that is likely to bring some degree of argument. This is that view:

– The next major cup final needs to be allocated entirely using the existing loyalty point system.

There, I’ve said it, the Carabao cup system was daft, convoluted and pandered to anyone who shouted loud enough. An argument that I believe the club may well have considered, which was utterly foolish, was that Liverpool and Chelsea used a similar system (attendance at previous rounds) in last year’s league cup final.

It doesn’t take a football historian to tell you that those two clubs have had rather different levels of success than us in recent times. Their fans have had ample opportunities to attend cup finals, enjoy trophy success and come back a couple of months later for another dose of the same. Our fans have had years of misery with no reward for persistent dedication in the face of hopelessness. Those loyalty points offered the slightest glimmer that their day might come. When it did there is a very real possibility that a season ticket holder of several years, who attended over 20 away games in the rigid times under Ashley, could have been denied a ticket because someone thought it would be jolly to give members a chance at tickets.

I agree this can’t be a closed shop, which is why I’ve put together this list of suggestions, but for probably the next two finals, we need to go on loyalty points first, with any leftovers being subject to decisions of the time (which could be made easier by the introduction of level 2 loyalty points as mentioned above).

The fact we wound up in the Carabao cup final was a bit of a let off, as the allocation of 32k meant just about everyone got there by hook or crook. Should our next chance of silverware be in the FA Cup, that allocation shrinks. This will be one big scramble and in the short term, those who have done their time deserve to reap the rewards.

I would suggest that future appearances are treated as a Category B or C away game, with a percentage held over for other criteria, but we need to catch Liverpool and Chelsea up a bit in cups won before we start looking at their “give someone else a chance” policies.

3.2 Think about those who walked away

There are, of course, polarising views on the people who decided at whatever point during the Ashley era that enough was enough.

The main walkout occurred of course when Rafa Benitez left the club, with 10,000 season tickets unused and needing to be given away. Those that left will cite their sacrifice as the reason the club changed hands, claiming that without the threat of empty seats becoming a reality the former owner would never have contemplated leaving. While this obviously played no part in bringing the PIF to the table, it may have hastened Ashley’s inclination to get the deal done.

However, there will be plenty that left in the years prior to that, unable to see the club they love dragged through the mud, or unwilling to be complicit in lining the pockets of those there to drive it down.

Whenever these discussions around tickets come up, there is often a voice from somewhere that states their walking away as having helped create today’s demand, while excluding them from a seat at the table.

I think most who walked would readily admit they knew the risk of giving up a ticket and x loyalty points, but is there not grounds for some consideration?

I don’t know how feasible this is but if the club still holds records of those who gave up long held tickets between the end of 2009 and 2020, could they not write to them, confirm they still don’t have a season ticket and if not offer them a membership with some kind of alert option for the time when more season tickets become available? Perhaps even allocate a percentage to go to those who express an interest?

Also, there will be some who have since regained a ticket, is there a case for reinstating loyalty points lost due to past protest? This might not help the away situation, but again, even a percentage would be something.

I’ve worded this more as a pondering than a suggestion, but I think at the very least the club could utilise its database to check how many are in this boat, and source expressions of interest in coming back in future, which could then be further discussed.

3.3 Sort out the online ticket service

I mean howay, it’s rubbish.

Someone on the board must have a connection at a tech company. Do we even need the ten o’clock scramble? How about everyone who wants tickets for a game puts an expression of interest in, up front, on the system, with indications of who they want to sit with and a caveat of the least number of tickets they’ll accept (e.g. if you apply for four but you’ll grudgingly live with two if the points don’t drop far enough for an away match).

Then the whole thing just gets balloted and in the event any are left they go on sale to members at, say, 10 o’clock?

Again, not sure what support that would get but I’m willing to discuss.

So, that’s it, my short and efficient guide to resolving any and all ticket issues. Feedback welcome below, as long as it’s not something I’ve already answered but you haven’t read because it’s not covered in the headline. Thanks.

