Newcastle United fans raise thousands for charity initiative in memory of Christian Atsu

A fundraiser created by Newcastle United fan group Talk of Tyneside, to help finalise the construction of a school in Ghana started by former Toon star, Christian Atsu who passed away last month, has reached £4,500 in donations.

All funds are in the process of being transferred to Arms Around The Child.

A charity which Christian Atsu was an ambassador for, who are aiming to open the new school in June this year.

Ellie Milner from Arms Around The Child explains:

“We would like to say a huge thank you to the Talk of Tyneside team and everyone that donated to the fundraiser.

“It really has been an incredible show of appreciation for Christian and his legacy. The money raised is going to be used to finish the school building that we started alongside Christian, as well as for the purchase of computers, books for the library, sports equipment and school uniforms.

“We are working towards having the school open by the end of June 2023 and will of course keep Talk of Tyneside and all the Newcastle fans who donated updated on the progress.”

A spokesperson for Talk of Tyneside added:

“We are all incredibly proud of this fundraiser and the role that Toon fans around the world have played in helping Arms Around The Child finish the construction of the new school in Senya Beraku.

“Everyone associated with our club already knows just how unique and giving our fanbase is, and this fundraiser is a perfect example of how we can all pull together to help something positive happen, following the loss of someone from our community.

“Our team has been liaising with the Ghanaian Ministry of Education who are set to offer government level facilitatory support for the project, which we hope will make it a school that Christian and his family can be proud of.”

The fundraiser is still accepting donations HERE

