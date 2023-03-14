Opinion

Newcastle United fans question Shola Ameobi role – As Graham Arnold comments on Garang Kuol loan

Back in June 2019, a new role was created for Shola Ameobi.

Newcastle United announcing (see below) that the former NUFC player would be the club’s first loan coordinator.

Shola Ameobi getting the job of creating the ‘… strongest pathway possible for upcoming young talent at the club.’

Shola Ameobi matching promising Newcastle United ‘young talent’ with the best possible loan clubs.

Fair to say that for some time, many Newcastle United fans have questioned exactly just how well this has been going.

I have seen a number of comments comparing the success / strike rate of Newcastle United loan moves in recent years, with that of Shola Ameobi in front of goal back in the day (apart from when playing Sunderland of course…).

This season has once again seen a number of loan moves, where Newcastle United players rarely, if ever, get on the pitch.

The most recent and yet another stand out for many, has been Garang Kuol heading to Hearts.

Newcastle United fans keen to see just how well exactly the teenage striker will get on in Edinburgh, only for Kuol to find himself still with only one start so far since the January move.

Now Australia boss Graham Arnold has commented on the situation, having called up the teenage Newcastle United (on loan at Hearts…) striker for a double header against Ecuador, in the upcoming international break.

Graham Arnold:

“Garang Kuol has gone to a league that is a physical competition, the way Scottish football is played.

“It is going to be a learning process for the kid as well.

“For Garang, it’s about hanging in there, working hard and having that strong mentality.

“But this is what a national team camp can do for a young player who is going through a bit of a negative experience at their club.

“Playing for their nation, there’s nothing more proud for him than that.”

Here’s hoping Garang Kuol gets some action with Australia.

Then returns to Scotland and gets the same with Hearts.

Shola Ameobi could desperately do with hitting the back of the net in the near future, as the loans situation when players go out of Newcastle United to other clubs, has been disappointing to say the least.

Newcastle United official announcement – 21 June 2019:

Shola Ameobi has spoken of his excitement for the task ahead after he was appointed as Newcastle United’s Loan Coordinator.

The newly-created role is a number of changes made at the club’s Academy with the former Newcastle striker, who has worked with the club’s youth teams, aiming to provide the strongest pathway possible for upcoming young talent at the club.

Ameobi joined the Newcastle’s Academy system at the age of 11 before going on to make over 300 appearances for the Magpies and is hoping to use his playing experiences to his advantage in the new position.

Ameobi told nufc.co.uk: “It’s going to be exciting. It’s a club that has been a part of my life for over 20-25 years and I was still coming in and working as a coach. Being a part of that over the last year or two has been great but now I’m coming in full-time and into a role where, predominantly, you are trying to help players.

“I have been a player myself and understand how hard it can be, especially when you are out on loan. I think it’s important that we have someone in charge of that who can help the player and the club in terms of strategy, why we use the loan system and how we can benefit the player through that system.

“It’s working with players that you can help to facilitate everything they need to succeed. I’m a big believer in helping each and every player regardless if they are playing or not. We shouldn’t treat them any less just because they are out on loan and hopefully I can be a big plus for them going ahead.”

Academy products Elias Sørensen, Jamie Sterry and Liam Gibson completed loan moves in January before all making early returns to Tyneside after a lack of game-time with their respective teams.

And Ameobi, who represented Nigeria in the 2014 World Cup, is hoping he can prove to be a useful asset in the youngsters’ journey towards senior football, with a selection of players knocking on the door for first-team action.

He added: “The loan coordinator is about planning, organising and coordinating players that we’ve identified as a club who need to either go out on loan to develop them or because they need games as part of a first-team squad.

“Overall, it is to help maximise their development, especially when you are talking about players who are coming through and trying to break into the first team. I think it’s important that they get first-team football and understand what it takes to play at that level and really utilising the loan system to develop our players who are hopefully ready for the first-team.

“If not, we can help them to have a career in the game because I think the success of a club, the development side of a club, is making sure we produce players who stay in the game and have a career in football.

“For me, there are certain responsibilities that I see which are key in this role. The first is to implement an efficient and effective strategy of who is ready to go out on loan, where they should be going and what level they should be playing at.

“I think it’s very important to have that process in place before we send kids out on loan. Different players need different things and it’s important that we fit them in the right place for what they need to develop.

“Another big part of the job will be to liaise with the player. It will be important that these guys who are going out on loan don’t feel like they have just been left out on the limb.

“It’s important that they realise that they are still part of our club and they get the same time of thought put into them and their careers regardless of where they’re at as they play here. I think that’s a big part of my job to make sure that they get the right information and are given the best environment to succeed.”

The Academy witnessed Sean Longstaff’s progression into Newcastle’s first-team last term, with the 21-year-old midfielder making 13 senior appearances for the Magpies along with scoring his first Premier League goal against Burnley in February.

The Under-23 squad also enjoyed one of their strongest seasons in recent years, reaching the Premier League Cup final and the Premier League 2 division two play-off final as well as retaining their HKFC Citi Soccer Sevens title in May.

Ameobi added: “What we’ve seen over the past year is that we’ve got talent here and have players who teams want. The strategy for us, as a club, is to understand who needs that move or needs to stay here. We have got promising players but sending them out on loan is not always the right answer.

“Sometimes, mixing with the first-team and having that experience for six months might be more crucial for them at this stage of their development. It’s understanding that and getting it right before we decide who needs to go out on loan or not.

“My job is to make sure these players trust that we are doing the right thing by them and that they understand we are trying to help them. It’s understanding how a player feels when they go out on loan or when they feel like they are being neglected.

“I’ve been through that and I understand it can be hard, especially for younger players who may be on their first loan move or they are still developing in terms of their mental capacity. The psychological part of the game is important and it’s really about helping to assist them and monitoring where they are at as a person.

“I think this role will look at how they do on the pitch but also where their mindset is off the pitch, being able to talk to them and assist them in that side of the game. I think that’s key because I understand what it takes to go out and how to succeed and maybe not to succeed and how you deal with that side of it.

“For them to have someone to talk to and guide them through that is a really important part of my role and I can hopefully bring that to the job too.”

