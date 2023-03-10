Opinion

Newcastle United fans just need to take a deep breath and go back four and a half hours

Newcastle United fans return to St James’ Park on Sunday.

A gap of 22 days since the last home match on Saturday 18 February 2023.

Many Newcastle United fans seeing this match against Wolves as a must win game.

They are probably right, that is, if a top four place is going to be realistically possible.

That is four and a half hours of football.

We all just need to reset, Eddie Howe and the players as well, simply park these last three matches / defeats to Liverpool, Man U and Man City.

I don’t need to go through those three games again here but safe to say, Newcastle United didn’t play badly in any of this trio of matches, not brilliant, but created chances and didn’t take them, whilst quality opposition players at the other end did convert their chances.

If you go back these few weeks, then the outlook was very different.

Since the restart of club football after the Qatar World Cup, against Premier League opposition (in PL and League Cup), Eddie Howe’s side had played eleven, won six, drawn five and lost none.

The five draws included away at league leaders Arsenal, as well as at Palace and Bournemouth.

The two home draws had first seen NUFC batter Leeds, the visitors only one shot on target, Newcastle with 16 shots overall and nine corners to three for Leeds. Then West Ham scored with their only shot on target to get a point, Newcastle dominating most of the game with 63% possession and missing the suspended Bruno.

Back in August, Newcastle went to Molineux and totally dominated Wolves. This was with Chris Wood missing and Newcastle at that point not having any of Bruno, Isak, Wilson or Gordon available. ASM scored a stunner at the end to get a point but the stats told the real story of the game, away side Newcastle having a massive 21 shots in total whilst NUFC had thirteen corners to the home side’s four.

Eddie Howe could be looking at a fully available squad on Sunday with the exception of long-term injured Emil Krafth.

No game is easy in this season’s Premier League but Newcastle United could and should win this match.

There has been no collapse in levels of performance, I think you could maybe say there was a bit of a dip for the West Ham and Bournemouth matches but nothing dramatic, plus Bruno’s absence was missed for sure.

This Newcastle United team just needs to keep on doing the good things they have been doing all season and then finish the chances when they come along.

As for the Newcastle United fans, we just need to turn up on Sunday and do our bit.

Eddie Howe and his players will then do the rest.

