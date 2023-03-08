Opinion

Newcastle United fans demand a team that has scored 12 goals

Newcastle United fans have watched in frustration as their team have lost their last three matches.

Most rational supporters accept that the performances have been decent but luck and fine margins have gone against the side.

However, pretty much everybody is agreed that goalscoring has been the biggest issue recently, chances regularly created but not put away.

From everything that I am seeing and hearing, this is the team that the majority of Newcastle United fans would go with this Sunday against Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett, Bruno, Willock, Longstaff, ASM, Gordon, Isak

I would like you now to consider that team alongside the following stats…

Newcastle United goals scored in the 2022/23 Premier League season

10 Almiron

7 Wilson

3 Isak, Bruno

2 Wood, Willock, Joelinton

1 Longstaff, Murphy, ASM, Schar, Trippier, Own Goal

Newcastle United have managed 35 Premier League goals this season and that team has scored precisely 12 of them:

Pope, Trippier (1), Schar (1), Botman, Targett, Bruno (3), Willock (2), Longstaff (1), ASM (1), Gordon, Isak (3)

I am not saying that I wouldn’t go with this team if I was manager (That wouldn’t end well!) but I don’t agree with those getting hysterical, going on as though it was the most obvious thing in the world to drop / rest both Wilson and Almiron.

When you consider they have scored exactly half (17 of 34, then one own goal) of the PL goals Newcastle United have scored, I think it becomes clear why Eddie Howe hasn’t been in any kind of a rush to leave this pair out.

The last players to score for Newcastle United were Almiron (v Bournemouth) and Wilson (v West Ham), whilst of the players available to play this weekend, Almiron (2) and Wilson (1) have scored three of the four PL goals (Isak v Fulham was the other) since play resumed after the Qatar World Cup (Joelinton and Wood scored against Leicester, as well as Almiron).

I did cheat a little bit as Anthony Gordon scored three for Everton this season before NUFC rescued him, so this team outlined above, has scored 15 PL goals between them this season.

I do think that both Isak and Gordon should start on Sunday because they are looking generally decent when getting on the pitch in recent games.

However, I think the main message from the stats / info above, isn’t that Wilson and Almiron need to be taken out of the team, it is that the rest of the players have to step up and score more goals. The fact that Newcastle’s third top scorer has only three PL goals is the major reason why NUFC aren’t converting a decent number of chances. Both Almiron and Wilson can and should be doing better but it is the lack of goals from the rest of the squad that has been the biggest issue this season, especially since the December return to action.

