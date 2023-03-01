Opinion

Newcastle United fans 10 times better than Manchester United fans – Gabby Agbonlahor

Gabby Agbonlahor has been talking about the Carabao Cup Final.

Our old mate discussing the Newcastle United fans.

Gabby Agbonlahor also talking about the Manchester United fans.

The former Watford, Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa striker coming out with this…

Gabby Agbonlahor and Alan Brazil reflecting on Sunday’s Wembley final on Talksport:

Gabby Agbonlahor:

“Watching the final at the weekend, after Man U had won, the celebrations weren’t ecstatic.

“I had a friend who was there, he’s a Man Utd fan and he took his son.

“He said that the Newcastle United fans were 10 times better in the stadium than the Manchester United fans.

“It’s a fact.”

Alan Brazil:

“So they (Newcastle United) are a bigger club than Man Utd?”

Gabby Agbonlahor:

“No they’re not.

“They’re a bigger club than Newcastle.”

Alan Brazil:

“So what is your point?”

Gabby Agbonlahor:

“I’m just saying, I’m just saying.

“They’ve got a big fanbase Man Utd but they weren’t great in the stadium at the weekend.”

You get the impression that just maybe, Gabby Agbonlahor looking to wind up as many people as possible…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2 – Sunday 26 February 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

Casemiro 33, Rashford 39

Possession was Man U 39% Newcastle 61%

Total shots were Man U 14 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Man U 10 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man U 6 Newcastle 6

Referee: David Coote

Attendance: 87,306

Newcastle United:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff (Isak 45), Bruno (Willock 79), Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 90+1), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 78), Wilson (Ritchie 90+1)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Targett, Lascelles, Manquillo

(Newcastle United fans fall for media spin after Carabao Cup final defeat – Read HERE)

(Match Report – I’m calling out this main Newcastle United problem regardless of what people want to think – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after Manchester United final defeat – Read HERE)

(Small margins conspire to cause huge divide between winners and losers – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2 – The next morning NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

