Newcastle United chances in Premier League top four race…Bookies react to Man City defeat and other PL results

Some very interesting updated odds now for this 2022/23 season where Newcastle United are concerned, especially when it comes to the Premier League top four.

Recent NUFC form and Premier League results on Saturday, helping to give distinct pointers.

When it comes to where Newcastle United will end up in the Premier League at the end of the season.

This is how the updated current Premier League table on Sunday (5 March 2023) looks:

Results on Saturday saw Newcastle 2-0 at Man City.

Whilst the other PL results (and remaining weekend fixtures) were / are:

Arsenal 3 Bournemouth 2

Aston Villa 1 Palace 0

Brighton 4 West Ham 0

Chelsea 1 Leeds 0

Wolves 1 Tottenham 0

Southampton 1 Leicester 0

Sunday 5 March

Forest v Everton (2pm)

Liverpool v Man U (4.30pm)

Monday 6 March

Brentford v Fulham (8pm)

All seven Premier League matches so far this weekend proving to be home wins, hopefully that won’t be continuing at Anfield this afternoon…

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season:

Win the Premier League:

10/11 Arsenal

11/10 Man City

20/1 Man U

750/1 Newcastle United

750/1 Liverpool

1000/1 Tottenham

1000/1 Brighton

2500/1 Chelsea

Arsenal and Man City set to take it all the way to the end of the season in the title race.

Finish Premier League top four:

1/100 Man City

1/100 Arsenal

1/12 Man U

7/4 Liverpool

15/8 Newcastle United

15/8 Tottenham

8/1 Brighton

40/1 Chelsea

100/1 Fulham

100/1 Brentford

This is of course the big one for Newcastle United fans, the race for Premier League top four.

Now very clearly seen by the bookies as a three way battle for fourth, with Tottenham and Liverpool, with Brighton viewed as the longer shot.

Brighton the one with the big positive this weekend as Newcastle and Spurs lost.

All eyes on this Liverpool game on Sunday afternoon, a home win would see the scousers go a point ahead of Newcastle, though Eddie Howe’s side would have a game in hand. I think a victory would definitely then make Liverpool the favourites for now, to get Premier League top four. However, a Man Utd victory would then I think see bookies and punters react, to make it most likely a match up between Spurs and Newcastle.

As for finishing in the top half dozen…

Finish top six:

No odds offered Man City

No odds offered Arsenal

1/200 Man U

1/5 Liverpool

1/4 Newcastle United

1/4 Tottenham

5/4 Brighton

7/1 Chelsea

14/1 Fulham

18/1 Brentford

Still all to play for Newcastle United, with 14 games remaining.

Although it would be a boost if Liverpool lost this afternoon.

Whilst on Monday night, I’d rather Fulham didn’t win, as they’d go a point above Newcastle, although Eddie Howe’s side would have two games in hand.

