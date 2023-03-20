Opinion

Newcastle United chances in Premier League top four race…Bookies major reaction to double NUFC win and other PL results

Some very interesting updated odds now for this 2022/23 season where Newcastle United are concerned, especially when it comes to the Premier League top four.

The past week seeing an NUFC double win and then Premier League results elsewhere also giving a massive boost.

When it comes to whether Newcastle United will potentially end up in the Premier League top four at the end of the season.

This is how the updated current Premier League table on Monday (20 March 2023) looks:

These are results from last Sunday (12 March) onwards that affect the race for Premier League top four (:

Fulham 0 Arsenal 3

Man U 0 Southampton 0

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1

Brighton 1 Palace 0

Forest 1 Newcastle 2

Southampton 0 Brentford 2

Brentford 1 Leicester 1

Southampton 3 Tottenham 3

Chelsea 2 Everton 2

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season:

Win the Premier League:

4/7 Arsenal

6/4 Man City

200/1 Man U

500/1 Newcastle United

1500/1 Liverpool

1500/1 Tottenham

1500/1 Brighton

4500/1 Chelsea

Arsenal and Man City set to take it all the way to the end of the season in the title race.

Finish Premier League top four:

1/1000 Arsenal

1/750 Man City

1/5 Man U

6/5 Newcastle United

9/4 Liverpool

9/4 Tottenham

5/1 Brighton

66/1 Chelsea

150/1 Brentford

This is of course the big one for Newcastle United fans, the race for Premier League top four.

Now very clearly seen by the bookies as NUFC favourites, along with Man U, to fill the other two Champions League places.

The results in the past week and a half or so, transforming the picture. With Tottenham and Liverpool now ranked below Newcastle United, whilst Brighton would also go above Spurs and Liverpool if winning their games in hand on that pair.

Very nice to be going into this final international break with Newcastle in such a strong position.

As for finishing in the top half dozen…

Finish top six:

No odds offered Man City

No odds offered Arsenal

1/50 Man U

1/6 Newcastle United

1/4 Tottenham

2/7 Liverpool

5/6 Brighton

7/1 Chelsea

25/1 Brentford

Still all to play for Newcastle United, with 12 games remaining.

