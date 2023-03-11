Opinion

Newcastle United away tickets – A fair new plan to deal with the issues

What I’m about to do is attempt to set out a detailed, fully considered series of solutions to the Newcastle United away tickets complications (with a suggested plan on Newcastle United home tickets to quickly follow).

Looking at the subsequent arguments that raise their head at regular intervals, especially now that Newcastle United have went and gotten themselves a bit decent.

There is every chance that being decent will shortly give way to being good and as a result will likely cause the demand for tickets to grow, as interest increases from further afield.

It is my intention to send this plan to both the club and to the NUST in a bid to promote some kind of preparation for the storms ahead, such as in demand trips to Europe or (imagine) another unexpected cup final.

First off, here’s my cards on the table. I have a season ticket with in excess of 150 points.

I accumulated these by attending (mostly demoralising) games at various grounds, ranging from the overwhelming to the Godawful, since attending my first away match at Tottenham in 1994. However, I attend the games with a set of mates, one of whom has over 100 and a couple who have less than 40. I also have a son who is a season ticket holder with 0 points and a couple of other friends (and a godson) who are members. So, I have some kind of interest / understanding on just about every level of ticketing requirements.

Now, to the suggestions. For reasons that will become apparent, I’m going to start with away games.

Newcastle United away tickets

I’ve got a couple of “quick wins” – suggestions that I think are easy enough to do, and I don’t think anyone could argue with. Let’s get them out of the way.

1.1 – Drop the points requirement every day

As an example of how infuriating this process is, I’m using the most recent sale, for Nottingham Forest, as an example. Tickets went on sale a week past Friday at 100 points, but didn’t drop until Tuesday, when they fell to 80. If you were on 99 points, you could feasibly have made time to get online every single day between those times only for nowt to happen. This was over a weekend but can often involve disruption to a working week, with people shifting jobs and meetings around to get online.

My mate actually phoned up in frustration at this for one game last year and was told the drop is decided daily at the whim of the ticket office manager, which is appalling.

Every day those tickets sit at 100 points is a day that people without points / memberships can hunt out someone with a decent points total to try and cadge use of their ticket. If it moves quicker there will be less of this.

I’m suggesting it drops by ten points daily, so people can see what day their own total becomes valid. If you have 100 points+ you’re at enough of an advantage as it is without getting a leisurely few days before you have to share the opportunity.

1.2 Communicate the situation

Yes, I’ve made an excel table that is a primitive version of something I think the club could easily display at the front of the away ticketing page.

It shows the recent history of away matches and can be used as a rough guide for planning travels.

For example, if you have 20 points you might well struggle to get to Leeds, but try planning a jaunt to Brighton, Wolves or Southampton because history shows you’ll get in.

The colour code has red for midweek, amber for weekend TV games and green for an untelevised Saturday match, so there are further indications there that might prompt you to organise a Wednesday night trip to build them up a bit.

That’s it for quick wins so next I’m going to attack the big one.

1.3 Stop the selling on of tickets

Not easy this one.

Last year, I attended a six nations rugby match at Twickenham and they had a system whereby you had to register an app to your mobile phone. The tickets were uploaded to that phone the day before the match and the only way to pass them on was to hand the entire phone over.

I understand a similar system was used for the women’s Euro’s last summer and for other internationals at Wembley, and Sunderland recently announced that next year’s season tickets will all be digital. This is probably the long-term solution, albeit one that is dependant on developments in tech, as you’d need the e-tickets to work at the turnstiles of another Premier League ground.

Anyone who was at Leeds last year where some of the turnstiles weren’t even in one piece will attest to the fact that this isn’t entirely possible, but it would be small change to PL clubs, were the league to announce a consistent system that allowed this. I would expect this to be a long-term development but for now it might need a simpler approach.

I’ve seen people on Twitter and the like claiming that they know of people who ritually buy away tickets just to immediately sell them on. I suspect most of the time it’s bull… from people who want the loyalty points done away with but the club could solve a bit of aggro by having a quick and easy way to draw this to their attention.

Grassing is not something that I’m particularly happy to endorse, but if the system is being abused to this extent, then it would be easy enough to have a snitch email address or phone number where people can be investigated. Strike one is a warning and strike two sees you lose all your points. If this threat is genuinely in the air, watch the ticket shifting reduce drastically, and with it the points requirement.

Of course, there is also the issue of people quietly passing tickets along to mates. If it comes to the day before the game and circumstances dictate you can’t go, this will be the obvious thing to do as opposed to a sought after ticket going to waste. Should e-ticketing come in, it might be an option to give people, say, two opportunities to move tickets on to another member of their choosing to allow for changing circumstances but until it’s in place it’s a difficult one to police.

1.4 Don’t entertain the daft idea of a rolling 5/10 years worth of points

It dismays me a bit that people think this is a good idea.

In the above table, there are games that have fallen to reasonable levels, allowing people with 20 points to go. If points started to fall off, everyone with a high points total who currently only takes the occasional ticket will rapidly up their game to mitigate the loss of the ten points they gained in 2013 during the midst of Ashley misery.

Without any control over passing on tickets, this will involve moving tickets on to those who want them and you’ll be lucky if any games go to 80 points. Aside from the logistical issue it also disregards loyal fans who may have been to many rubbish places but find themselves on a self-imposed travel ban due to life events like job difficulty, new children or buying a house. Not one to even entertain.

1.5 The 10% question and Categorisation of games

Another regularly suggested point is that a percentage of tickets are held back for a ballot, in the style of the Carabao cup final as some people never get the chance to go to an away game.

There is a cynical part of me that thinks the actual problem is that some people don’t want the chance to go to AN away game, they want to choose to go to the top away games only.

For this reason I have a solution that I would hope all can see the benefits to. Basically, yes, we start giving a % of tickets to ballot, but not to all games. Instead, matches are categorised according to appeal as follows:

Category A – full sale according to loyalty points, as now

Category B – 10% of allocation to ballot

Category C – 20% of allocation to ballot

Category A would apply to smaller allocations and in-demand matches, Category B largely big games with large allocations. Category C would be midweek matches and those that generally drop low. Examples for this season using the chart above would be:

Cat A: Leeds, Brentford, Bournemouth, Forest, Arsenal, Chelsea*

Cat B: Man Utd, Tottenham, Fulham, Man City, Palace, Villa

Cat C: Liverpool, Everton, Wolves, Southampton, Brighton, West Ham

*Last game of the season starts out as category A in case there’s something riding on it, but all categories can be downgraded if the fixture is rearranged to a less appealing slot, or loses some of its attraction.

As with the cup final, you can apply for the ballot in clusters with mates and if you get lucky the cash is instantly debited, so no pretending you want one by applying in the hope of being knocked back, there’s money on it. This system will allow those whose only desire is to see NUFC play away in the door, but they have to pay their dues by doing the rounds of the less in-demand grounds in the same way as those currently awash with loyalty points had to start accumulating them. Fair. Although there is one group of supporters maybe do need extra consideration…

1.6 Keep some for the kids

I’ve often seen cries that the “closed shop” means that “young fans” can’t get away tickets.

Again, the cynic in me reads that as people squealing that the closed shop means that they personally, a 37 year old fan who has previously had zero interest in travelling away but now fancies an easy hours train ride to Leeds, can’t get away tickets. But let’s take that point on board about the next generation.

I’ve mentioned previously I have a young son with 0 points. I’d like to take him away sometime soon but I agree with the current system. However, I’d welcome an adjustment whereby there was say 25-50 tickets for each game initially allocated for children for category B and C games (he can pay his dues as well). If I buy a ticket for myself I can request a ballot place for him and when it drops to ballot status any kids requests go into their own ballot first for those 50 tickets. If there’s less than 50 kids requested the leftovers go back to the main ballot.

This would involve security checks on the day to make sure kids are using the kids tickets but that should be happening anyway.

Right, that’s Newcastle United away tickets sorted, now for the rest.

Let’s go Newcastle United home tickets and other ticketing issues, that article to follow very soon.

