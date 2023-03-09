News

Newcastle United arrange warm weather trip to Dubai to boost Premier League hopes – Report

It has now been reported that Newcastle United are making a return trip to Dubai.

In March 2022 Eddie Howe and his Newcastle squad took advantage of a gap of 17 days between matches for some warm weather training and recovery / relaxation.

On their return Fabian Schar gave Newcastle United a first half lead at Spurs on 3 April 2022, only for an out of character second half collapse seeing NUFC concede five second half goals.

However, Eddie Howe’s team then went on to win the next four Premier League matches and despite losing to Liverpool and Man City who ended up PL runners-up and winners, Newcastle ended up winning six of their final eight Premier League matches.

The Alarabiya Sports site says that the Dubai Sports Council revealed news of the latest Newcastle United training camp earlier today.

The Dubai Sports Council having stated that the Newcastle training camp is one of only 30 training camps they will host for those travelling from abroad.

Newcastle United have a 16 day gap between playing away at Nottingham Forest on Friday 17 March and then Man Utd at home on Sunday 2 April.

There will be some Newcastle United players away on international duty but only Jamal Lewis heading off with Northern Ireland, announced so far. Whilst neither Joelinton nor Bruno were named in the Brazil squad.

