News

Newcastle United Amazon Prime documentary – Details made public of what it will really focus on

Back in August, there were claims that a behind the scenes documentary could be in the pipeline, with the likes of Netflix or Amazon potentially agreeing a deal.

Since the takeover in October 2021, Newcastle United an even more talked about football club.

Now in February we had an update.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports revealing that camera crews had already started filming behind the scenes at St James’ Park / Newcastle United.

A deal having been agreed with Amazon for a four part documentary to be shown.

Now David Ornstein at The Athletic has revealed exactly what this Amazon documentary will be focusing on.

‘Newcastle documentary set to ask challenging questions

Cameras have been following Newcastle United this season but do not expect an All Or Nothing-style series when the resulting documentary is released on Amazon Prime in the summer.

A joint production between 72 Films and Lorton Entertainment, it is expected to be far punchier and harder-hitting than some of the behind-the-scenes football productions to date.

Lorton Entertainment has also made a forthcoming Boris Becker documentary and Wagatha Christie film about the High Court trial involving Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, while 72 Films has a series called Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story about the former BBC presenter and DJ, due out on Netflix in April.

The Newcastle project will address the club’s commercial set-up rather than focus on the dressing room, and there is a desire to ask challenging questions — particularly about the relationship with majority owners PIF, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.’

David Ornstein has been excellent with his coverage of Newcastle United these past 12-18 months or more, with exclusive after exclusive. His most recent (before this Amazon one) was on Sunday morning, revealing that Nick Pope had pulled out of the England squad due to a minor injury he has been carrying and which prevented the keeper training for much of last week).

