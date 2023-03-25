Opinion

Newcastle United 2022/23 characteristics and style of play analysed – Very interesting conclusions

How would you describe Newcastle United this season?

The NUFC style of play, what words would you use for that?

As Newcastle United fans, what about the team’s characteristics, the strengths and weaknesses so far this 2022/23 season?

I came across this very interesting Newcastle United analysis from Whoscored, this is what their automated technical data came up with…

Newcastle United Style of Play

Attempt through balls often

Take a lot of shots

Attempt crosses often

Control the game in the opposition’s half

Attack through the middle

Consistent first eleven

Opponents play aggressively against them

Newcastle United characteristics

Strengths

Attacking set pieces (Very Strong)

Creating chances through individual skill (Very Strong)

Creating scoring chances (Very Strong)

Shooting from direct free kicks (Strong)

Defending set pieces (Strong)

Aerial duels (Strong)

Weaknesses

Avoiding offside

What do you think?

Well, I reckon the automated technical data couldn’t have done a better job.

The above very much reflects what we have all seen with our own eyes.

The only weakness is getting caught offside too often.

Which actually isn’t even that much of a negative, as you need to be doing a lot of attacking to be regularly caught offside.

I can’t help but wonder what the automated technical data would have came out with, when describing the Newcastle United characteristics and style of play back in August and September 2021, with Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley still running things…

