Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Sunday 12 March 4.30pm

Today was a good day to get back to winning ways, given a run of (comparatively) poor form.

A lack of goalscoring and in particular, finishing ability, seemed to be plaguing us of late, with loads of chances created but none having been taken.

While we had been through some pretty tough fixtures, the chances we were making needed to start hitting the back of the net soon to keep us in the top six places and in contention for a top four spot.

The team only showed one surprise, with Murphy getting his first start for quite a while, with Almiron dropping to the bench. Isak starting over Wilson and Willock, Longstaff and Bruno making up the midfield three in Joelinton’s absence.

The first half began with Newcastle on the front foot, the first real chance coming from a 15th minute corner and a soft header from Isak.

Hearts in mouths thanks to another howler from Pope, a very heavy touch leading to a clash with Jimenez, but the referee called no foul, lucky escape in my opinion!

After some Wolves pressure, a free kick won by Schar on the 26 minute mark was swung in by Trippier, and nodded in expertly by Isak!

Almost two goals in two minutes after a bit of penalty box pinball, Willock’s stab at goal deflected wide.

Following the goal, Newcastle very much back on top, with ASM and Isak in particular giving the Wolves defence a torrid time.

Wolves really hanging in as Bruno hit the bar in the 35th minute with a close range header.

Newcastle though reminded of the fine margins as Podence’s snap shot from outside the box pinged off the outside of the post.

More Newcastle dominance to end the half but go in 1-0 up.

The second half continued in much the same vein, with the Wolves defence under the cosh as Newcastle continued to attack.

Pope showed his ability, providing a brilliant save from a Neto free kick. Then Newcastle winning a free kick after Murphy was hauled down on the counter attack, with Trippier bringing a good save from Sa just inside the post.

Wolves grew more into the game as the half went on, with Pope forced into several fine saves. After a few more Newcastle chances, some pinball in the Newcastle box and Trippier made the inexplicable decision to try and clear when Pope came to claim a loose ball – slipping as he did so and leaving Hwang Hee-Chan to tap into an empty net.

A few minutes later and a clear push by Jimenez on Schar goes unpunished, you would be forgiven for thinking it might just be one of those days again. But with a timely substitution, Almiron makes the use of his fresh legs and a defensive Wolves mindset, and with the help of a hefty deflection, put Newcastle back in front!

Following the second goal, the game developed into a real scrapper, with few chances of any quality arising.

A lovely little bit of play in the 93rd minute between Bruno and Almiron, with Botman unable to turn the end product over the line and secure the game. One last Wolves corner and that was that, a first Premier League in eight weeks for Newcastle!

Whether we made it difficult for ourselves or not, a win is a win, and we can build on this victory.

Here are my three key points that I am taking from the game:

When we’re on song, it’s brilliant

Some of the football we played today was amazing.

Dawson, Semedo and Kilman were left in knots on many occasions, desperate blocks needed to deny many openings that some silky passes created.

Second touches not needed sometimes

Particularly in the first half, we were guilty of unnecessary second touches.

ASM, Willock, and Longstaff all culpable, not shooting when they could.

Maybe if they had, we would have went into half time with a bigger cushion, and the second half would not have been quite so stressful…

Menacing Murphy

Not many people would claim that Murphy is our best option on the wing, but it cannot be denied that he gave a different option going forward, with Almiron being a little predictable at times.

Murphy may not have the same magic, but he may well have a part to play, for the rest of the season at least.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 26, Almiron 79

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-Chan 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 58% (49%) Newcastle 42% (51%)

Total shots were Wolves 7 (2) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 52,240 (Wolves 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

