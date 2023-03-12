Opinion

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Sunday 12 March 4.30pm

A goal in each half getting a deserved win for Newcastle United.

Such an unlucky slip by Kieran Trippier handed Wolves an equaliser but justice done in the end.

Nat Seaton:

“Yeesssss!!!

“Thank you Miggy for a great finish and celebration after Wolves had equalised in such a way, as I thought it’s going to be another one of those days…

“So good to see Isak get a start and contribute a goal towards getting those previous 3 points.

“Bring on Friday and hopefully some more goals at the City Ground!!”

Tony Mallabar:

“Geet up, a welcome 2-1 win,

“NGE had a shuffle of the pack, preferring Isak to Wor Callum and boy did it work.

“As isak led the line with a classic centre forward’s performance.

“Miggy making an impact coming on as a sub, after wolves had equalised.

“Also respect to the leazes for keeping the “Eddie Howe’s black and white army”chant going throughout the second half.

“Roll on Friday for a trip to forest to catch up with an old friend.”

Paul Patterson:

“Doesn’t matter that we made hard work if it.

“At this stage it’s all about the points.

“Motoring on nicely for a European place.”

David Punton:

“A much needed win.

“Boy oh boy did we scrape that one together but really ought to have buried Wolves when we were on top.

“Great headed from Isak and Miggy, dropped to the bench, with the perfect message for Howe after banging in the winner.

“Looking up that table again.

“What a run in this is going to be.”

Brian Standen:

“Much needed and hard work

“Entertaining for sure but nervy too.

“Some good solid performances inc Murphy!

“Not seen it yet but should Pope have been red carded?

“Who cares!”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“An important, deserved, victory.

“Should have won by a greater margin but the players responded brilliantly to conceding a freak goal.

“So pleased for Miggy.

“Thought Tripps, Isak and Murphy were outstanding.

“Now to get on another run!”

Billy Miller:

“Some unnecessary stress in that second half but the better team won.

“It was a much needed victory.

“If we can beat Forest we’ll go into the break in fine fettle.

“I think this international break is coming at the right time for us, as so many of our team look knackered.

“A good weekend of results for us.

“Up the Premier League we go!”

GToon:

“Massive win.

“Absolutely massive.

“We got a bit of luck at times today but after watching Killing Joke in Wolverhampton on Friday, I’m still laughing today.

“Get in!”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Back on the winning trail.

“Three points on a weekend when others around us slipped up is most welcome.

“A great header from Isak who was very impressive.

“We should have been out of sight at half time and lost our way a little before their calamitous equaliser.

“Pope made some very good saves up until that point.

“Miggy back on the scoring trail. What a finish.

“Willock MOTM for me.”

Jamie Smith:

“Better performance than we’ve seen for weeks but the same old problems threatened to raise their head as we struggled to convert chances in the first half.

“It looked like that same old 1-1 against Wolves when a horrendous mix-up between Pope and Trippier let in a soft equaliser.

“But a goal straight out of the first half of the season from Almiron gave us a much needed win.

“Just getting the win was the be all and end all today, with momentum needed into another winnable match at Forest.

“Last season edging Wolves at home started a decent run that fired us up the league.

“Same again this year would be magnificent thanks.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 26, Almiron 79

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-Chan 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 58% (49%) Newcastle 42% (51%)

Total shots were Wolves 7 (2) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 52,240 (Wolves 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

