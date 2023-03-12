Opinion

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 2 Wolves 1.

A game where Newcastle United were by far the better team and should have had the game won by half-time.

Only to have to dig deep and come back from an equaliser after Trippier slipped in the box as he went to clear.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 6

Could have conceded a penalty.

Although poor control, I don’t think it’s an obvious foul. Could have gone either way.

Looks a little nervy at the moment, made a couple of good saves.

He should have been all over the Wolves goal. Poor from him and Trippier.

Trippier – 7

Much better compared to recent poor form in my opinion.

Set-pieces were brilliant today and an assist for Isak.

Obviously a massive clanger for the Wolves goal.

Schar – 9

Both centre backs immense.

Wolves didn’t really get in behind either of the centre backs at all.

Botman – 9

Looked his usual composed self.

Neither centre half to blame for the goal.

Burn – 7

Did really well in the first half to offer more of an attacking outlet than usual.

Coped ok with Traore’s pace too and Neto in the second half.

Bruno – 7

Played well but not sure about him being at 100% at the moment.

Looks a yard slower/off it at times. Maybe a nagging ankle issue?

Gives away so many silly fouls in dangerous places.

Still, a 70% Bruno is our best player by a million miles.

Longstaff – 8

Had a really good game.

Full of energy in the middle.

He makes so many great runs that open the game up for us in the final third, even if he doesn’t get the ball most of the time.

Willock – 7

Not his best performance and defensively he got caught out in the middle a number of times.

Also looked a yard off his usual pace, so maybe another one not yet 100% fit.

Brilliant assist for the winner though and seemed to find new energy in the last 10 mins.

ASM – 7

Linked up really well with Isak, especially in the first half.

Did nothing in the second half.

Thought he was unlucky to be hooked off instead of Murphy though – but Howe clearly didn’t trust him to put the defensive work in at 1-0.

Murphy – 7

A good performance and probably exactly what you’d want / expect from Murphy.

Lacks a lot of quality and composure though.

Isak – 9

That’s what happens when you play your £59m striker!

Caused problems for Wolves all day and that’s as good a header as you’ll see too.

SUBS:

Wilson – 6

Didn’t do much in the 20 minutes he was on.

Almiron – 8

Massive goal.

Made a great impact!

Had no doubt he was going to finish it when he got in that position.

Ritchie – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Sunday 12 March 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 26, Almiron 79

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-Chan 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 58% (49%) Newcastle 42% (51%)

Total shots were Wolves 7 (2) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 52,240 (Wolves 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

