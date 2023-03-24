News

New report highlights where Newcastle United attacking strengths (and weaknesses…) are

A new report has been published, which points to the underlying strengths…and weaknesses, for Newcastle United in terms of their attacking capabilities.

The stats cover over two thirds of the season.

As they include analysis / stats from Newcastle United’s visit to Nottingham Forest, the 26th Premier League match of the season for NUFC.

We all saw with out own eyes just how dominant Newcastle United were last Friday night, quite incredible as an away side in the Premier League.

If you review the NUFC attacking play against Forest then it VERY much backs up what this new report is pointing to.

This report is from TheOther14 who specialise in stats featuring clubs who aren’t the usual (Premier League ‘Big Six’) suspects and it shows the players who have had the most touches of the ball this season in the attacking third:

As you can see, two Newcastle United players in the top four when it comes to touches in the attacking third.

The massive stand out and astonishing thing of course, is that not only is Kieran Trippier so high on this list, he is the ONLY defender in the entire 20+ list of players getting final third touches.

A quite incredible signing by Eddie Howe and whilst like any player he has has games when he isn’t quite at his best, for me Kieran Trippier is pretty much never less than a seven out of ten. I think the team have set such high standards, nobody more so than Trippier, that when they dip a bit, some Newcastle fans massively overreact.

As well as the final third touches info above, the other basic stats show Almiron has scored eleven Premier League goals and got one assist, whilst Trippier is one goal and five assists. Newcastle United have scored 39 in total.

On top of those they have scored and assisted, so many of the other goals scored by Newcastle United, have also seen Trippier and/or Almiron involved in the team move that leads to the eventual finish.

The right hand side has been massively dominant for Newcastle United in terms of attacking threat and whilst I know Almiron was injured and missed Forest, this changed nothing at all. Indeed, there was an even bigger imbalance if anything.

These are the brief highlights from that Forest match…

If you watched them, you will have seen that pretty much every major threat and attacking move came down / from the right hand side, with ironically, the winning goal the single notable exception. It was a cross from the left that was handled by the Forest defender for the penalty.

I know that Dan Burn as a more out and out defender at left-back then allows Trippier more freedom to get forward on the right.

However, no doubt it will be one of Eddie Howe’s major aims for next season, to get into a position where Newcastle United stay just as dangerous on the right side BUT the left side steps up its threat to give the side far more balance going forward.

