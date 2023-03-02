News

New official Newcastle United training update – Great news re clues to Manchester City availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Man City.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Thursday’s training and the following 24 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Mark Gillespie, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Loris Karius, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson

Excellent to see Bruno Guimaraes in training, after he appeared to pick up an ankle issue towards the end against Man U.

Fingers crossed, could be looking at pretty much a full squad to select from for Man City and the following games.

Matt Targett also training as he hopes to break back into the first team.

Those not seen…

As previously reported, Ryan Fraser is now training with the Under 21s, which would explain his absence. Whilst Emil Krafth remains out injured.

January signing Harrison Ashby I couldn’t spot in the club’s official images but nobody expects him to be involved at Man City on Saturday.

Fabian Schar the only first team regular contender that appeared to be missing, hopefully just missed out of the images, or more likely looked after because he received treatment for a blow/cut to the head on Sunday at Wembley.

