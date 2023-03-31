Opinion

New Newcastle United owners – We have to push on

We thought this would be a good time to ask a few questions once again of Newcastle United fans, some of those who are regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

We are set to head out of this international break and the final eight weeks of the 2022/23 Premier League season lie ahead, 12 matches that will decide our fate.

Next up answering some questions is David Punton.

What would now count as success for you in the next five years for NUFC?

Is this where some of us realise we have been sullied by the Mike Ashley years, where the odd win here and there, allied with getting 40 points to stay up was our version of ‘success’?

I say that, as I am tempted to say steering clear of any basement battles ever again would do me.

Then I have to remind myself to reset, remember the club is under these new owners, and say we have to push on. Compete for cups and European football.

Win the Premier League? Why not. One day, you never know.

How important does this upcoming Man U match feel, compared to other big/important NUFC matches of recent times?

It’s huge but all of those remaining games are big at this stage.

We have overachieved this season so anything from here is a bonus.

We all want European football, even if the Europa League would hand us a punishing schedule of Thursday / Sunday games.

Magic button – By end of summer 2024, would you rather have a 70,000 capacity St James’ Park or Carabao Cup trophy?

The cup, all day long.

To see NUFC lift a domestic trophy is something Newcastle United is long overdue. Getting there is the hardest part. It will need investment and bit more lady luck.

Stadium expansion has got to happen but that will take a few years to get from the planning stage to reality. It will end up being an extra tier on the Gallowgate alongside a total revamp of the Gallowgate car park the club has wrested back from the developer. A fan park perhaps, with lots of real ale bars and street food.

The three NUFC players, in order of preference, you would most like to see stay fit and available for all the remaining 12 matches?

Bruno. Botman. Isak.

Which three PL clubs do you think will be relegated?

Southampton. Bournemouth. Forest.

(*But, given the levels of banter we’ve had with Leeds and Everton over recent years, either of them would do!)

It’s one of the closest relegation battles for a long time. It could go down to the width of goalpost on the final day.

Huge relief we ain’t in it. If it was like this 12 months ago we may not have eked home.

At the end of the season when reflect on how the season has gone, how important (or not) do you think these late wins over Wolves and Forest will prove to be?

As ever, it’s a season of fine margins. Those two wins could well be huge, but the bigger games are to come, as we enter the home straight. Six wins from the final twelve matches could be enough for fourth place.

Predict win, lose or draw for the remaining 12 matches.

Man U home- DRAW

West Ham away – WIN

Brentford away – DRAW

Villa away – LOSE

Spurs home – WIN

Everton away – WIN

Southampton home – WIN

Arsenal home – LOSE

Leeds away – DRAW

Leicester home – WIN

Chelsea away – DRAW

Brighton home – WIN

If needing a win in final home game v Leicester to guarantee top four, what would your Newcastle eleven be?

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Willock, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Isak, Miggy

If needing a point at Chelsea in very final game of the season to get top four, would your team be same as the one above, or if not, what changes?

Same.

Your thoughts looking back on Carabao final (anything you want to talk about, on and off the pitch)?

A fabulous weekend for the fans but a massive missed opportunity that day.

We kind of didn’t turn up. We are a good side, but the occasion seemed to freeze us, it just didn’t happen on the day. We needed a shade more rub of the green and the game came at a stage of the season when we dropped off a bit.

Sounds daft, but if that final had been just before the world cup, we’d have romped it.

Getting to the final was a sign the club is back though. Taking cups seriously again.

The game was a reminder how far we still have to go because challenging at the top end of the English game ain’t easy.

