New appointment claimed as part of huge recruitment drive for academy players this summer at Newcastle United

The Newcastle United owners went public earlier this month with the introduction of a massive new worldwide scouting network,

As part of a huge recruitment set up at St James’ Park, which will look to bring in the best possible players at every level.

Dan Ashworth will be the main man at the club in charge of this huge expansion of the club’s search for talent and there have already been a number of key progressive appointments reported, that cover the UK, especially in terms of the search for young emerging talent of the future.

The Newcastle United owners advertising (see below) for ‘First Team and Emerging Talent Scouts’ to cover the following regions around the globe:

France

Germany, Holland and Belgium

Spain and Portugal

Italy, Switzerland and Croatia

Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Denmark and Serbia

Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador

Argentina and Uruguay

I know it is a major leap for many fans to get excited about what could (WILL!) happen in the future, because so much of our focus is understandably on the here and now, BUT this kind of news is every bit as exciting as signing a first team player now.

Mike Ashley never bothered with planning for the future of Newcastle United because he didn’t care if there even was one, once he eventually took his ill-gotten gains and scurried off, when leaving massive issues for the new Newcastle United owners to deal with.

Well, this is a whole new club and a significant part of the ambition and professionalism that was totally absent under Ashley, is putting things in place now, that will make this club stronger and more powerful in five years time, ten years, twenty years…

Just a little bit different to those dark dark days when Dennis Wise was brought in by Mike Ashley as his main man, to amongst other things, deliberately undermine Kevin Keegan.

Now it is reported (see below) that Southampton could be set to lose their head of youth recruitment to Newcastle United. With Dan Rice seemingly on his way to St James’ Park.

This follows numerous reports of signing up recruitment and scouting staff who work for, or previously worked for, the likes of Man City, Man U, West Ham, Leeds and others.

All these being clubs that have far better records when it comes to bringing in and developing young players.

This latest report talking about a huge recruitment drive for academy players this summer at Newcastle United.

What we have at the moment at St James’ Park is exciting, what we may well have in the future could well be a whole other level.

Hampshire Live report – 25 March 2023:

‘Southampton are reportedly set to lose their head of youth recruitment Dan Rice to Newcastle United.

Rice joined Saints in February 2021 as U13-U19 player recruitment manager, before assuming his current position seven months later.

Prior to joining the club, Rice spent eight years working at Fulham before spending two years between 2017-2019 working as an academy player recruitment manager at Arsenal.

At Southampton, Rice has helped bring several new players to the club including last summer’s acquisition of Jayden Meghoma from Tottenham Hotspur’s academy.

He’s now set to head north to work for Newcastle, with Secret Scout reporting the move as the Magpies prepare for a “huge recruitment drive” for academy players this summer.’

Official Newcastle United advert – 8 March 2023:

Recruitment

‘First Team and Emerging Talent Scouts

This is an exciting time at Newcastle United and we are looking for talented individuals to help us on our journey. To help us deliver on our ambitious plans we have a fantastic opportunity for a number of international scouts to join our growing player recruitment team.

Applicants must currently reside in (or within travelling distance) of the geographical clusters specified below:

France

Germany, Holland and Belgium

Spain and Portugal

Italy, Switzerland and Croatia

Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Denmark and Serbia

Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador

Argentina and Uruguay

You will act as an ambassador for Newcastle United in your specific region, leading on the identification and assessment of emerging talent and first team targets. Working closely with the UK based Scouting Coordinator and Recruitment Operations Manager you will recommend appropriate high-quality talent in line with Club strategy and process.

The successful candidate must have extensive demonstrable experience of talent assessment and identification within elite professional football and a strong network in their respective locations. Expert knowledge of football including game models, playing styles and profiles of technical, tactical, physical, psychological traits within the potential targets is critical.

A strong understanding of how understanding data insight can contribute to the development of recruitment and the ability to accurately analyse and assess player potential / ability are essential.

Due to the nature of this role the ability to travel locally and internationally (including to the UK) is essential.

This is a great time to join our Newcastle United family and be part of one of most exciting global projects in elite sport.’

