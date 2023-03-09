Opinion

Never mind the St James’ Park final game – Get yourself to Kingston Park for what could be title decider

The announcement on International Women’s Day that Newcastle United women’s team would once again play at St James’ Park in their final home league match of the season, was well received amongst supporters.

Appetite among the club’s fans is high, evidenced by attendances of well over 20,000 when the team have twice played at St James’ Park over these past 12 months.

The club are clearly hoping to garner support for the side as they seek to secure promotion from the Women’s National League Division One, the fourth tier of women’s football in England.

I wrote an article a couple of months ago (here) highlighting just how difficult it is to progress up the pyramid and having a passionate home crowd cheering them on, will hopefully make a crucial difference as the title battle reaches its final stages.

However, before then, the team has what could be a season defining fixture on Tuesday 14 March, against league leaders Durham Cestria, who defeated Becky Langley’s side earlier in the season and have only lost once all season.

As things currently stand, Durham are seven points clear at the top of the table, though Newcastle currently has two games in hand.

Which makes Tuesday’s fixture so crucial.

A Newcastle United women’s team victory would move them within four points of the league leaders, with two games in hand, putting Langley’s side in the driving seat.

A draw wouldn’t particularly help Newcastle, leaving them still needing Durham to slip up in one of their remaining fixtures.

A victory for Durham would all but end Newcastle’s chances for promotion for another season, with only the top team in the league getting out of the division.

So if you want to get behind the team in their promotion battle, then get yourself down to Kingston Park and roar them on to victory on Tuesday night.

Then who knows, if Langley’s side do win, there could yet be the prospect of a trophy being lifted at St James’ Park this season after all.

