More attacks on the Newcastle United owners and the club – Some of the most toxic…

Opinion

I speak as a fan, not as any kind of self-appointed expert. Nor do I speak as any sort of gut-wrench critic of any sort, be it of the Newcastle United owners themselves or their financial backing.

In today’s world there are always “interest groups” of various kinds who knock others simply to try to strengthen their own arguments, for whatever reasons.

Some of the most toxic are the arguments surrounding the Saudi Arabian PIF led takeover resurfacing yet again.

I may be taking a simplistic view but I think it is really an honest and pragmatic one.

Saudi Arabia has its own laws and as a country in its own right, it will of course do so. How other countries deal with that, is again up to each of the other countries, who have their own laws, cultures and attitudes.

We can agree or disagree with the values and rules that any country chooses to adopt. We do not, however, have any right to force another country to change their own system but could possibly do so by discussion, treaty or agreement. If you disagree with that last statement then I take it you are ok with what Russia is doing to Ukraine?

In the case of Newcastle United.

For it and its supporters, to be subject to the ire and denunciation of various pressure groups (not to mention the barely concealed fear and jealousy of other clubs….Klipperty springs to mind) it is surely time to stop.

We are a cultural entity for sure but in today’s global marketplace we are also a commodity, a commodity seen as a worthwhile investment by a global financial powerhouse.

The club should not be a target.

Those who want to take on the Saudis should do so in whatsoever capacity they choose. It is their right to do so. They have no right to attack our club or supporters though.

For me, the Newcastle United owners have been virtually faultless in their early custodianship of this club and have, by their words and deeds, been true to what they have said their objectives are.

I believe that for the club, the city and the region they are already proving to be a large net positive in all respects and I hope and believe they will continue to be so.

I expect there to be many opposing viewpoints to what I have posted here.

I am simply giving my own take on what I see based on my own experiences of the world and having lived in many places around it.

I am not going to become embroiled in argument.

Opposing viewpoints, if honest, are just that, your own, and no doubt equally valid to you.

I’m just putting in my pennorth!

