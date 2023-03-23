News

Miguel Almiron to now be back earlier than expected?

Miguel Almiron ended up a surprise absentee on Friday.

The Paraguay manager ahead of that Nottingham Forest away match explaining why Miguel Almiron hadn’t been named in their latest squad:

“Miguel Almiron was injured [in training] yesterday [Thursday]. He will be out for three weeks and it is not necessary for him to come [and join the Paraguay squad]. We received the report from his club and we saw the video of the injury.”

After the excellent performance and 2-1 away win, Eddie Howe gave his own update on the player’s situation:

“Miggy pulled a thigh muscle in training.

“Unfortunately, it is quite a bad one.

“It is going to be six weeks.”

With now less than ten weeks to go of this Premier League season and still all very much to play for where Newcastle United are concerned, that would be a massive chunk of the remaining games / time to miss for the NUFC leading scorer this season.

Newcastle United fans were given some hope though that it could potentially be less than six weeks before the return of Miguel Almiron, certainly if the player himself has anything to do with it.

On Wednesday, Miguel Almiron publishing photos via his personal Instagram, revealing that he is not out in Dubai with Eddie Howe and the majority of the Newcastle United squad on international duty.

Also this image published by Miguel Almiron:

It is a very busy schedule when NUFC return to action in April and as things stand, six weeks (42 days) from the date of the Forest match when Eddie Howe made his comments, would take us to the day after the Everton away match (see schedule below).

As things stand, that Everton away match would be the sixth of the remaining twelve matches with then Southampton at home, just two days after the six weeks / 42 days would be up. However, Brighton at home still needs a new date and that could still yet be fitted in next month as well, meaning seven matches to be played before Eddie Howe’s predicted return.

As an optimist, I would like to think that the return of Miguel Almiron will be sometime before six weeks are fully up, maybe not close to the three weeks absence suggested by his international manager, but for example Spurs at home is 38 days after Almiron picked up the injury in training (37 days since Howe’s comments), so at least realistic to hold out hope he could be back in time for that Tottenham match and the Everton one. If that was the case then only four of the twelve remaining games would be missed.

Eddie Howe needs as many players available for as many matches as possible.

The great thing with Newcastle United now is that you know every single player is fully committed and nobody more so than Miguel Almiron.

He doesn’t need to publish photos telling us that he is working as hard as possible at the training ground, as we know this as a given. Although still nice that players such as Miggy want to interact with fans so much and put the information out there.

Also a massive positive, is that unlike certain other previous Newcastle United managers / head coaches who would give fans false hope all the time of an injured player’s expected return AND would take unnecessary risks by bringing them back too soon, risking far longer absences and worse injuries. Eddie Howe looks after his players AND takes the sensible longer-term view of getting individuals available for as many matches as possible, not just all about the next game.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season, plus the others yet to be confirmed :

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Saturday 6 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (3pm) TBC

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (3pm) TBC

Saturday 20 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (3pm) TBC

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

Newcastle v Brighton – Waiting for a new date to be announced

