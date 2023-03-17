News

Miguel Almiron injury blow for Newcastle United

Miguel Almiron has now picked up an injury.

The news revealed by Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

The Paraguay boss was quizzed about the Newcastle United top scorer’s absence after he named his squad to play Chile in this international break.

Schelotto telling the media in Paraguay:

“Miguel Almiron was injured [in training] yesterday [Thursday].

“He will be out for three weeks and it is not necessary for him to come [and join the Paraguay squad].

“We received the report from his club and we saw the video of the injury.”

It will be a blow with Miguel Almiron seemingly now set to be missing against Nottingham Forest tonight.

However, hopefully the ‘three weeks’ absence is referring to Almiron set to be back for Man U in 16 days time at St James’ Park.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of April 2023:

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports (***Could still be moved again)

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

