Miguel Almiron – I despair at some of the language used about our talisman by that lot down the road

Some of the things said on Mackem fan sites about Miguel Almiron are nothing short of a disgrace.

With the ongoing debate regarding the language used by certain people about immigrants, you need look no further than down the road and some of the cruel, bitter and jealous folk that support them.

There is nothing remotely odd or ugly about the way our smiley little Paraguayan looks or conducts himself.

Some of the so-called grown ups that are commenting in such an ignorant and childish manner, are the same ones who have been virtue signalling and banging the moral drum for human rights since (starting in!) October 2021.

If ever there was a sadder fan base, they could not have done more to expose themselves.

Gary Lineker hit the headlines for comparing language used by the Government ministers to that of 1930s Germany, he didn’t need to look any further than Sunderland.

It is hardly a surprise that some Sunderland supporters have decided to make complete hypocrites of themselves.

This small town of recent virtue signalling and human rights issues, now apparently has many inhabitants openly willing to ridicule a man for his physical appearance.

That man is a little happy fella that happens to be playing for Newcastle United.

Our talisman and leading goalscorer, Miguel Almiron.

Jealousy at our progress is a given amongst the sad Mackems who still dream of Michael Dell takeovers and the halcyon days of Peter Reid.

Next time any of these Mackem jokers bang on about the Saudis, remember how some of them actually feel about their fellow human beings who live here.

