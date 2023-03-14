Opinion

Miguel Almiron – Astonishing goals rush even more impressive with only Erling Haaland having better stat

No Newcastle United fan has ever questioned Miguel Almiron when it comes to his workrate.

Nor indeed can anybody question his commitment as a team player.

However, when it came to scoring goals, or not scoring them…fair to say that plenty of questions were asked of Miguel Almiron.

With only nine goals in his opening 102 Premier League appearances for Newcastle United, Manchester City arrived in Toon.

When Miguel Almiron blazed over early on when faced with an open goal, it wasn’t even a surprise.

Even when then minutes later Miggy did score, it didn’t exactly suggest a goals rush to come.

A low ASM cross was bundled in off the Paraguay international’s thigh.

The next four PL games were also goalless but then October and Miguel Almiron arrived.

Miguel Almiron 2022/23 Premier League goals

21 August 2022 – Newcastle 3 Man City 3

1 October 2022 – Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 (Almiron two goals)

8 October 2022 – Newcastle 5 Brentford 1

19 October 2022 – Newcastle 1 Everton 0

23 October 2022 – Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

29 October 2022 – Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0

6 November 2022 – Southampton 1 Newcastle 4

26 December 2022 – Leicester 0 Newcastle 3

11 February 2023 – Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1

12 March 2023 – Newcastle 2 Wolves 1

It is now 11 Premier League goals for the season and an incredible 10 in the last 18 PL appearances for Miguel Almiron.

The ten PL games Miggy has scored in, have produced eight wins, two draws and zero defeats.

Goal conversion rate

It gets even better, the 11 Miguel Almiron goals have come from only 32 chances / shots, a goal conversion rate of 34%, just a shade better than a goal every three shots.

Erling Haaland is the only Premier League goalscorer with a better (38%) goal conversion rate, scoring with 28 from 74 shots.

When you then factor in (take out!) penalties, it also gets even better.

On the left are the number of 2022/23 Premier League goals scored, excluding penalties:

23 Erling Haaland (28 – 5 penalties)

17 Harry Kane (20 – 3 penalties)

14 Marcus Rashford (14 – 0 penalties)

12 Gabriel Martinelli (12 – 0 penalties)

11 Miguel Almiron (11 – 0 penalties)

11 Mohamed Salah (11 – 0 penalties)

10 Ivan Toney (15 – 5 penalties)

8 Aleksandar Mitrovic (11 – 3 penalties)

Only four attacking players have scored more non-penalty goals this season than Miguel Almiron.

Whatever his secret is, here’s hoping Miggy shares it with his (non-scoring) Newcastle United teammates in the near future.

