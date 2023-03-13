Opinion

Miggy has done it again

Miguel Almiron did it again.

He put the ball in the back of the opposition net at a time when we really needed it.

Miguel Almiron is our talisman.

Like the three previous games we played well in spells and at times rode our luck.

Alexander Isak was great and seemed to just ghost past the opposition defenders at will, imagine what he could do if he was fully fit?

Imagine what he could do if some of his team mates were a bit more on his wavelength?

Some give and goes didn’t work out because he didn’t get the ball back!

ASM and Alexander Isak could be a pretty lethal combination if they can build up a good understanding. Certainly the seeds of it are there.

Isak’s goal was a great powerful header which he really needed to get his season back on course.

And we also really needed to get our season back on course!

If we’d had luck on our side and got a second goal before the break we might have had a more comfortable second half.

As Wolves pressed hard at the beginning of the second half, Nick Pope began to look a bit more uncertain.

The red card against Liverpool is perhaps still playing on his mind.

That said, the Wolves goal came due to a breakdown in communication between messrs Pope and Trippier.

Kieran Trippier going for a ball that Nick Pope looked to have covered, slipping, leaving Pope stranded and laying the ball nicely into the path of the Wolves sub who had just come on.

This mix up cost us the clean sheet and Wolves started to look like they might be able to get back into the game.

Miguel Almiron was tireless in his running though, as ever, and got us back into the game at a moment when we needed something to steady the ship.

Towards the end of the match, a brilliantly worked short corner nearly delivered a first Newcastle goal (in the opposition net) for Botman…but that part of the script clearly hasn’t been written yet.

Favourable results elsewhere moved us back above Liverpool, so our future remains in our own hands and we are not reliant on other teams faltering.

We are not out of the woods yet, but the green shoots of spring give me hope, that a European place is not beyond our reach.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Sunday 12 March 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 26, Almiron 79

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-Chan 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 58% (49%) Newcastle 42% (51%)

Total shots were Wolves 7 (2) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 52,240 (Wolves 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

